Sunday Riley’s First Body Scrub Smoothed My Keratosis Pilaris in One Week

I’ve been a beauty editor for more than a decade and even I didn’t fully understand why the skin on the back of my thighs would never get smooth no matter what razors and lotions I tried. When I had a mole check at the dermatologist, she casually dropped that I have keratosis pilaris and it all made sense. Luckily, Sunday Riley’s Charcoal Smoothie Jelly Body Scrub is here to help. If you’re not familiar with the skin condition, it’s super common and harmless but can be a pain to get rid of.

Keratosis pilaris (or KP) presents as small, hard bumps often on the upper arms or thighs (all the way up to buttcheeks). It’s sometimes called “chicken skin” but…I do not enjoy that name. The bumps might be red or flesh-colored and feel rough. It might feel like just dry skin at first but it’s actually dead skin cells plugging hair follicles and creating these little “pimples.” Because of that, even the heaviest lotion won’t help. You need to slough off those dead skin cells to get smooth skin.

The best bet here is chemical exfoliation, just like you would when your pores are clogged on your face. That’s where Sunday Riley’s new body scrub comes in. It contains a mix of both physical and chemical exfoliation. Biodegradable wax scrubs the skin like sugar but is ultra-gentle, while salicylic acid unclogs pores and breaks down excess oil on the skin. Activated charcoal draws impurities to the surface and zinc PCA attacks oil by controlling bacteria growth. Yup, it’s a lot like treating acne.

What I first liked so much about this scrub is the jelly consistency. This kept it from falling all over my shower like even some of my favorite body scrubs tend to do. I used it (almost) every time I showered for a full week and I already feel like the backs of my thighs are smoother and less itchy. It was almost like I was using a new razor because I was getting so much of a closer shave. It also moisturizes as it detoxifies and doesn’t leave my already-dry skin feeling stripped. This is thanks to ingredients such as hydrating coconut water and antibacterial Manuka honey, as well as jojoba seed oil to seal in the moisture.

One thing to note: either shave your legs after you use the scrub or, better yet, on different days because these active ingredients can burn on just-shaved skin. Learn from me.

Whether you have KP or just want to get a baby soft skin, you can grab Sunday Riley’s Charcoal Smoothie Jelly Body Scrub now.

