Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Face Oil Is So ‘Magical,’ They Stopped Wearing Makeup

When winter hits—and boy, has it hit this year—skin can tend to become dry and dull. But you can prevent winter gloom from getting your skin down. There’s a sprinkling of skincare products that can help you out by giving you a much needed boost of radiance. We dug up one that’s enriched with the best ingredients for combating dull winter skin.

Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is here to rescue your complexion from the season’s cold wrath. It illuminates your complexion by coating your skin in cold-pressed, nutrient-rich extracts.

“Throw your makeup away,” wrote one fan, “I’m not a big fan of serums and oils, but this stuff is magical. It gives skin the most subtle glow, and most of the time I wear it, I don’t wear makeup. It’s that good.”

Vitamin C and turmeric are of course partially to thank for the bright, dewy results, but there’s a laundry list of other ingredients that make this face oil so great. Keep reading to see what they are and how they fuse together to make the hero product you need this winter.

Sunday Riley has amassed quite the cult following because of its clean, cruelty-free skincare that’s powered by science and botanicals.

All of this shines through in the C.E.O Glow face oil. Vitamin C is a jack of all trades in the realm of skincare. It tackles dullness, loss of firmness, wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots and redness (a.k.a all of the visible signs of aging we can think of).

On top of that powerhouse ingredient, turmeric helps reduce redness and improves skin texture, evening primrose oil moisturizes and jojoba seed oil locks in that moisture. Plus, red raspberry hydrates, ginger soothes, pomegranate seed oil protects, and cranberry seed oil retains moisture. There’s clearly nothing this product doesn’t do for your skin. All of these botanicals result in a formula free from sulfates, parabens, gluten, soy, phthalates and fragrance.

To apply, massage two to three drops onto your face, neck and décolletagé. You can use it every morning and evening, depending on your skin’s preferences. Either way, you’ll look in the mirror and be in awe of your radiant, nourished complexion.

Tons of Amazon reviewers have experienced this new glow and given this product a five-star rating. “I like that this oil does just what it says that it will do,” wrote one shopper. “I’m already out of it and need some more, but I can see the positive difference in my skin’s brightness, tone, clarity and texture.”

Another reviewer applies the rich oil with a facial roller to help their makeup look extra dewy and smooth.

“Although I have changed a few things in my routine, I really do think that this product has been the main reason for evening out my skin tone and clearing those dark spots,” wrote the reviewer.

There’s much more of where that came from, but you might as well just add it to your cart and watch your face get its glow back. From now on, winter’s got nothing on your skin.