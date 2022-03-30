This Brand-New Vitamin C Moisturizer Is About to Be the Next Viral TikTok Product

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Ask skincare fans their favorite Sunday Riley product and nine times out of ten, it’s one of the brand’s ultra-effective vitamin C oils or creams. (The other favorite is Good Genes, of course.) Fans love the way the line brightens dark spots and evens skin tone. That’s why I was excited when Sunday Riley launched C.E.O. Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Moisturizer, an even more brightening, plumping version of the OG C.E.O Moisturizer.

Although Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Rich Hydration Moisturizer is also full of hydrating ingredients, the new Afterglow feels more lightweight with a sodium hyaluronate-powered humectant blend that helps lock in hydration without leaving the skin feeling greasy. This makes it especially good for the spring and summer months when you’re craving more lightweight versions of your faves.

Afterglow also contains the vitamin C (THD Ascorbate) Sunday Riley fans love. It’s a more stable version of vitamin C that targets signs of aging including dullness, loss of firmness and fine lines. Those with post-acne marks have seen a major brightening of those spots, in addition to an all-over more even skin tone. One look at TikTok and you’ll see fans are obsessed with the brightening power.

I also love that Afterglow contains ergothioneine and lutein, antioxidants that help protect skin from environmental damage. Ergothioneine is an especially buzzy ingredient that comes from various types of mushrooms and is often called a “super antioxidant.” And because these ingredients aren’t heavy on the skin, Afterglow is great for plumping all skin types — even oily and combination.

A little birdy told me new brand ambassador (the first-ever for Sunday Riley!) Phoebe Dynevor uses Afterglow and her skin is literally gorgeous. With how popular Sunday Riley’s vitamin C products are on TikTok, it’s only a matter of time before Afterglow blows up. Grab it before it sells out.