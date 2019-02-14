Sunday Riley is Giving Its Hero Product the Superhero Remix

With potent, skin-improving formulas and seriously pretty packaging, it’s no wonder Sunday Riley has become one of our favorite brands to play with in Sephora. And if we could recommend just one product for newbies to try, it would undoubtedly be the Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment. Well as it turns out, we aren’t the only ones kind-of of obsessed with this standout. Sunday Riley created a Captain Marvel version of its top-selling hero…how fitting.

This special edition drop features Marvel-inspired packaging, including a picture of the superhero (played by Brie Larson) on the box and an emblem of her crest on the bottle inside. If you’re a die-hard fan of the Good Genes formula, don’t fret. The potion inside the bottle is still the same, so you can expect the same results, aka a dewy, radiant and smoother complexion.

While the limited-edition packaging is enough to convince you to snag this luxurious bottle, let me brief you on the goodness inside if you’re unfamiliar. The star ingredient in the Good Genes formula is the exfoliant lactic acid. When infused in skin care products, lactic acid helps to breakdown and dissolve dead skin cells without a scrubbing agent to reveal a smoother, more radiant complexion. So if the typical face scrub seems too aggressive for your skin, we recommend trying this non-abrasive option.

The radiance-boosting milky serum is also formulated with licorice and lemongrass to help brighten and even out skin tone, plus clear out clogged pores. Not to mention it’s full of anti-aging properties that help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and even hyperpigmentation.

As of March 8, you can head to AMC for the flick’s opening day and Sephora to grab the limited-edition Captain Marvel Good Genes Treatment. The bottle will be available in two sizes including a 30mL for $105 and a 50mL for $158. It’s the all-in-one treatment we recommend you add to your skin routine, stat.

