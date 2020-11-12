Sunday Riley Has a Amazon Holiday Store Filled With Holiday-Perfect Gift Sets

Although you can give jewelry, candles or clothes as holiday gifts, I always prefer to gift beauty products. Don’t worry—you’re not telling someone there’s something wrong with them. Instead, you’re giving them a moment of self-care, allowing them to take some time for themselves first thing in the morning and at the end of the night. Luckily, there are Sunday Riley sets on Amazon that are perfect for just this reason.

Some of the products that are done wonders for my skin are available in these chic value sets. You’ve probably read how much I’m obsessed with Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment and the way it exfoliates my dry skin overnight making it feel plump and hydrated. You can get it in many of these kits, as well as the brand’s best-selling retinoid and brand-new resurfacing essence.

Most of the kits have travel sizes inside but these are bigger than just a few uses. You can really tell if the product is working over the course of a week or two. Some have full sizes at a discount so if you know what you already love, now’s the time to pick it up. Some kits are available for pre-order now so you can grab your fave before it sells out. Plus, this way you lock in the lowest price from now until it officially launches. Win, win.

Go To Bed With Me Complete Anti-Aging Night Routine Kit

Getting your beauty sleep is important because it’s when your skin actually works the hardest at cell turnover. This kit gets you everything you need to fight fine lines and wrinkles including Ceramic Slip cleanser, brand-new Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence, Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment, A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum, Luna Sleeping Night Oil and Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream.

Wake Up With Me Complete Brightening Morning Routine Kit

If you find yourself dealing will dull or tired skin (hello, winter!) this set will help you get your glow on. Get deluxe sizes of Ceramic Slip cleanser, brand-new Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence, C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Serum, C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Tumeric Face Oil, Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment and Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream.

Jewel Box Kit

Skip the jewelry and gift someone this jewel box that contains travel sizes of Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum and Luna Sleeping Night Oil .

Power Couple Kit

Using these two powerhouse products together will help reduce the appearance of pores, fine lines, and sun damage. Luna Sleeping Night Oil is your retinol and Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment is for gentle overnight exfoliation.

Power of Three – AHA, Vitamin C and Retinoid Serum Set

Get full sizes of Sunday Riley’s best-selling Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment, C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Serum and A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum.