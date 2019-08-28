Sunday Riley Is Making It So Easy to Help the Amazon Rainforest Fires

The news is tough right now. And watching the Amazon Rainforest, which creates 20 percent of the Earth’s oxygen, be engulfed by fires, can make you feel helpless. Doing small things can make a difference, and beauty brands are helping to give back. Specifically, Sunday Riley is pledging to help. The cult-favorite skincare company is matching customer and employee donations up to $500 to a list of charities. The best part? You don’t even need to buy a product. Sure, you might want to (Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment is a fave), but you don’t need to to make a donation.

All you have to do is prove you’re a Sunday Riley customer or a Sunday Edit reader (the brand’s content site). You do that by just making sure you’re signed up for the brand’s email list. Email your donation confirmation to hello@sundayriley.com and once the company confirms your email, they’ll match the amount.

You can give to: Amazon Conservation Association, which works to conserve the biodiversity of the Amazon basin; Amazon Conservation Team, that works in partnership with indigenous people of tropical South America; Amazon Watch, which helps protect the rainforest and advance the rights of indigenous peoples in the Amazon Basin; Rainforest Foundation US, which works to preserve the rainforest; Rainforest Trust, that helps to protect tropical lands and threatened species; and Rainforest Action Network, which helps preserve forests, protect the climate and fight for human rights.

It’s refreshing that Sunday Riley isn’t making you buy a product, and then donating a percentage like many brands do. If you’re able, put some dollars toward helping the Amazon this month and pick up some Sunday Riley skincare next time around.