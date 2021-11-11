TikTokers Are Losing It Over the Anti-Aging Results from Sunday Riley’s New Retinol Eye Cream

There’s a reason more makeup than skincare goes viral on social media. You get a quick, dramatic transformation with makeup but skincare takes time to show results. That’s why I was surprised to see Sunday Riley’s 5 Stars Retinoid + Niacinamide Eye Serum going viral on TikTok. But also not, because Sunday Riley products are popular for a reason — they work. Still, how much of a transformation can an eye cream make? Apparently, a lot.

This isn’t like the Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Eye Tightener that blew up on TikTok back in August. That was a temporary skin-tightening so of course, it was going to look dramatic, but results aren’t supposed to last. Sunday Riley’s eye cream was created to target the look of discoloration, fine lines and wrinkles long term. It contains retinoid ester and liposome-encapsulated retinol to help boost collagen production, as well as niacinamide to brighten and a blend of ceramides and olive oil to strengthen the moisture barrier.

TikToker @ramenasaidwow took to her page to show her dramatic before and after. In the first image, she says she has a lot of texture. What she’s showing is actually milia, a build-up of keratin. It’s harmless but many dislike the way the little bumps look. “I hated it, it always made me feel so insecure,” she says. She has been using Sunday Riley’s 5 Stars Retinoid + Niacinamide Eye Serum for a few weeks and now, “it’s nothing like before,” she says. Her undereye is smooth and almost totally free from milla.

Ramena admits she hasn’t liked retinol-infused eye creams in the past as they’ve left her eyes burning and dry. But this one? “I was very shocked to see how well it worked,” she says. Ramena makes it clear that although the brand sent her the product to try, she is absolutely not being paid to promote it. It totally took her by surprise that it worked so well given her history with retinol eye creams.

It makes sense this eye cream would banish her milla. Retinol encourages cell turnover, sort of like a deeper exfoliation, so it’s getting rid of the excess keratin that’s causing bumps. The addition of hydrating ingredients and niacinamide helped keep the area smooth.

If you struggle with under-eye texture and uneven skin tone, it’s probably worth a shot. But you better grab it now before TikTok makes it sell out.