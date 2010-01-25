Sultry At Sundance: Marguerite Moreau

Credit: Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Marguerite Moreau stopped by the Entertainment Weekly suite with a few members of the cast of her film Douchebag, which premiered the night before at Sundance. Moreau took advantage of the L’Oreal Paris hair station and went for some flat iron action with L’Oreal Paris hairstylist Vanessa. Vanessa flat ironed small sections of the hair with a one-inch iron, then applied a pea-sized amount of L’Oreal Vive Pro Glossy Style Smooth Gloss Serum.

Vanessa shared this hair tip to keep your hair from looking over-saturated with product: “Always apply serum just above the ears and work your way down. Never put it too close to your scalp.”