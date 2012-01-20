Sundance Beauty: Cold Weather Essentials & A Lumene Prize!

The Sundance Film Festival has begun and while there is so much excitement that goes along with the event, you also need to be prepared for the insane weather that goes along with it. The cold and snow mixture makes it so tough to look good, so in case you’re headed to Utah the above products are a sure-fire way to help you look beautiful throughout the film fest.
While it can seem at times like celebrities aren’t fazed by crazy weather the way us normal folks are — don’t let them put you to shame. Our list of beauty essentials will help you breeze through Sundance (or any other cool winter temps) like a celebrity.
For one lucky Beauty High fan, you can enter to WIN an exclusive Lumene Rejuvenation kit being given away at the Lumene lounge during Sundance this weekend. The kit includes: Radiant Touch Moisturizing Toner, Radiant Touch Cream Cleanser, Radiant Beauty Drops, Pure Radiance Day Cream SPF 15, Sensitive Touch Cleansing Wipes with Soothing Arctic Linen Seed and Time Freeze Firming Day Cream.
To Enter:
LikeBeauty High on Facebook and leave your name in the comments section below letting us know what you think about the Lumene kit!
**Note: Winners must be 18 or older and a resident of the U.S. The winner will be randomly selected and notified by email 1/25 by 6 pm EST.
Rough skin is no match for this body lotion. The lotion is quickly absorbed into your skin and works on getting rid of dead skin.
(Eucerin Plus Intensive Repair Enrich Lotion, $10.19, ulta.com)
Just like our skin, our hair gets dried out as well. Using this serum containing argan oil will lock in the moisture and control your frizz. It's the perfect way of achieving smooth hair without the grease.
(Josie Maran Argan Oil Hair Serum, $30, sephora.com)
This day cream gives you radiant looking skin and is very moisturizing. And just because its cold out doesnt mean the suns rays cant harm you. With its SPF 15 youre still protecting yourself.
(LUMENE Pure Radiance Day Cream SPF 15, $19, dermstore.com)
Thanks to Covergirl we can have smooth and bold lips at the same time. This lipstick makes your lips smoother every time you wear it and there are a ton of colors to choose from.
(COVERGIRL Lip Perfection Lipstick, $7.99, walgreens.com)
For the silkiest skin possible youll want to try a body oil. Try using it right after your shower so that the skin traps in the moisture. Your skin will look radiant and feel smooth.
(Neutrogena Body Oil Light Sesame Formula, $13.67, drugstore.com)
The makeup you choose to wear needs to do more than just make you look pretty. Start battling the cold by applying this moisturizing foundation first. Your skin will be soft and cover up any imperfections.
(Laura Mercier Moisturizing Foundation, $42, sephora.com)
You cant expect your lipstick to look good when you have flaky, chapped lips. This lip balm is the perfect base because it goes on matte and repairs damaged lips.
(Kiehls Facial Fuel No-Shine Moisturizing Lip Balm, $9, kiehls.com)