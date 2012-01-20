Sundance Beauty: Cold Weather Essentials & A Lumene Prize!

The Sundance Film Festival has begun and while there is so much excitement that goes along with the event, you also need to be prepared for the insane weather that goes along with it. The cold and snow mixture makes it so tough to look good, so in case you’re headed to Utah the above products are a sure-fire way to help you look beautiful throughout the film fest.

While it can seem at times like celebrities aren’t fazed by crazy weather the way us normal folks are — don’t let them put you to shame. Our list of beauty essentials will help you breeze through Sundance (or any other cool winter temps) like a celebrity.

For one lucky Beauty High fan, you can enter to WIN an exclusive Lumene Rejuvenation kit being given away at the Lumene lounge during Sundance this weekend. The kit includes: Radiant Touch Moisturizing Toner, Radiant Touch Cream Cleanser, Radiant Beauty Drops, Pure Radiance Day Cream SPF 15, Sensitive Touch Cleansing Wipes with Soothing Arctic Linen Seed and Time Freeze Firming Day Cream.

To Enter:

LikeBeauty High on Facebook and leave your name in the comments section below letting us know what you think about the Lumene kit!

**Note: Winners must be 18 or older and a resident of the U.S. The winner will be randomly selected and notified by email 1/25 by 6 pm EST.