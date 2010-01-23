Sultry At Sundance: Michelle Krusiec

When Michelle Krusiec walked into the Entertainment Weekly lounge, I instantly recognized her from What Happens In Vegas, in which she played Cameron Diaz’s cattily competitive co-worker. It turns out art does not imitate life: She was super friendly. Michelle was at Sundance to promote her film Homewrecker which aired the night before. She got a mini-makeover at the suite, courtesy of L’Oreal’s on-site makeup artist Brandy. Brandy used:

L’Oreal HIP Color Presso Gloss in Chic 280

L’Oreal True Match Blush in W 7-8 Soft Sun

L’Oreal HIP Duo Shadow in Sassy

L’Oreal HIP Duo Shadow in Platinum

L’Oreal HIP Cream Liner in Black

Brandy recommends blending the sparkly black side of the Platinum duo over top of the Cream Liner for a sexy, smoky effect. Michelle provided her own beauty tip as well: “I love to wear false lashes. I apply individual ones criss-crossed over each other so that it looks more natural.”

Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz