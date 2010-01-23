Sultry At Sundance: Michelle Krusiec

When Michelle Krusiec walked into the Entertainment Weekly lounge, I instantly recognized her from What Happens In Vegas, in which she played Cameron Diaz’s cattily competitive co-worker. It turns out art does not imitate life: She was super friendly. Michelle was at Sundance to promote her film Homewrecker which aired the night before. She got a mini-makeover at the suite, courtesy of L’Oreal’s on-site makeup artist Brandy. Brandy used:
- L’Oreal HIP Color Presso Gloss in Chic 280
- L’Oreal True Match Blush in W 7-8 Soft Sun
- L’Oreal HIP Duo Shadow in Sassy
- L’Oreal HIP Duo Shadow in Platinum
- L’Oreal HIP Cream Liner in Black
Brandy recommends blending the sparkly black side of the Platinum duo over top of the Cream Liner for a sexy, smoky effect. Michelle provided her own beauty tip as well: “I love to wear false lashes. I apply individual ones criss-crossed over each other so that it looks more natural.”
Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz