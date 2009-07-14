Sunburn Relief

No matter how diligent we are at applying sunscreen, from time to time you may forget a spot or don’t reapply when you should. You won’t know what hit you until later in the day when you discover that you’ve fired yourself silly. OUCH!

If you’re red and crispy, there are a few things you can do to ease the pain and help the healing along. First, take an aspirin to eliminate some of the pain. Take a cold shower and try my home remedy for cooling skin down: mix cold water and vinegar in a spray bottle and spritz your bod. It may stink a bit but it will help your poor skin feel better. A milk or oatmeal bath can also help sooth the skin and tame the pain, but make sure to rinse off with cool clean water when your done.

Do not rub on moisturizer or any type of petroleum-based salves — slather yourself in aloe vera gel instead. It may be a bit sticky but this is the best way to start the healing process.

If your face is red and you need to go out and face people there are a few tricks to conceal the lobster effect. Begin with a light layer of aloe lotion like Mario Badescu Aloe Lotion, then lightly stipple on a very soothing liquid foundation like Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Your Skin Foundation. Powder the skin with a yellow tinted loose powder that will help counteract the redness.

Stay away from any blush or bronzers and keep makeup minimal. A little dark brown, black or navy eyeliner and black mascara will make your eyes pop. Apply a cool toned lipstick to balance out the raging redness. Now look at yourself in the mirror and SWEAR you will never let this happen again!