Sun Protection for Babies, Moms, and the Rest of Us

For over 55 years, Mustela has developed dermo-cosmetic products specifically designed for the delicate skin of newborns, babies, and mothers-to-be. Even though their products are formulated specifically for moms and babies, the rest of us will still certainly benefit from the launch of Mustela’s new Sun Protection Set, slated to hit shelves next month.

While chemical sunscreens absorb the sun’s rays, physical sunscreens, such as Mustela’s 100% mineral sunscreen, form a protective film over the skin which scatters and deflects UV rays away from the skin – making them not only safe for children two months and older but also highly effective for those of us well beyond the toddler years. Plus, the hypoallergenic, fragrance and alcohol-free formula has been dermatologically tested and is safe for atopic and eczema-prone skin.

Packaged in a eco-friendly tote, the set includes High Protection Sun Lotion SPF 50, Sun Cream for Sensitive Areas SPF 50, Facial Cleansing Cloths and Hydra Bébé Body Spray – all the essentials to keep a baby’s (or your) skin protected from the sun and moisturized.

If it’s good enough for a sensitive baby’s bottom, it’s good enough for me.

Mustela Sun Protection Set, $37.50, at www.mustelaUSA.com.