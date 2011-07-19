Summer’s Eve New Ads Segregate, Takes Us Back Decades

Summer’s Eve, a personal hygiene company dedicated to the “V” or vagina has some offensive new ads. Rather than create one universal ad for women, The Richards Group and Summer’s Eve chose a more tasteless and offensive option. In their new “Hail to the V” ad campaign they chose to make three ads for three different women which are separated by demographic. Instead of celebrating the differences (which I’m sure they meant to do), the campaign comes off as offensive, using stereotypes of the three demographics in a degrading manner. Just because I’m Caucasian doesn’t mean I vajazzle!

See the three ads below. The first is dedicated to Latinas, then African American and Caucasian.