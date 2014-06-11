5 Summer Wedding Hairstyles to Rip From the Runway

If you’re going for a seriously couture bridal ‘do, then you obviously need to turn to the catwalk for your inspiration. The Spring/Summer 2014 collections were great and all, but the hair was even MORE major. We had top experts like Josue Perez (mane man to SJP), Suave Professionals Ambassador Marcus Francis, and Celebrity Stylist and owner of Yann Varin Salon, Yann Varin, weigh in on their favorite looks and give tips on how to recreate them for your big day.

Take your up, down, braided, and floral-adorned cues from the models who stunned at Dolce&Gabbana, Elie Saab, Rachel Zoe, Oscar de la Renta, and Badgley Mischka—not only will your wedding photographer thank you, but you’ll actually love your hairstyle for years to come.

“Dolce&Gabbana has been all about embellished hair with accessories the past few years, and Spring 2014 Milan Fashion Week was one of my favorites because of this romantic, tousled updo with a floral crown—perfect for any bride or bridesmaid,” says Suave Professionals Celebrity Stylist Marcus Francis.

To Get the Look:

Begin by applying 1-2 pumps of Suave Professionals Natural Infusion Strengthening Light Leave-In Cream with Awapuhi Ginger on damp hair from mid-shaft to ends before blow drying. Create a center part and curl medium sections of hair from roots to ends, using a 1-inch curling iron. Gently rake through the curls with your fingers to break them up. Do a loose braid at the nape of the neck, then twist it into a chignon from left to right in the back. Pin it in place using bobby pins. For a more romantic look, loosen strands along your hairline with your fingers. Complete the look with Suave Professionals Touchable Finish Lightweight Hold Hairspray and pin flowers wrapped around the braid, into a crown.

“I love the ​simple center-part trend with textured twists on either side. The hair at Elie Saab was a perfect example of this. You can also add hair ornaments depending on the theme and/or wedding attire,” says Kennedy Van Dyke, a former stylist at Warren Tricomi, who recently opened her own salon in Beverly Hills called RA_.

To Get the Look:

It’s important to start with a great blowout to ensure that your hair stays straight; using a flat iron if necessary. (Theorie’s SAGA Touc 1 1/2″ Flat Iron will do just the trick). Part your hair down the middle. Take the front section of hair on each side and while holding the hair in front of your ear, begin to twist the section counterclockwise. Once the twist is formed, secure it with a bobby pin, making sure that the bobby pin is hidden in the twist. Spray any flyaways with Theorie’s Grapefruit Revitalizing Extra Hold Hairspray and you are good to go!

“I LOVE this look from Badgley Mischka’s New York show,” says Josue Perez (stylist to Cameron Diaz, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more). “I think it’s a great look for any bridesmaid going for an Old Hollywood glam look. Plus, an updo like this keeps the hair out of your face so you can focus on having a great time and dancing.”

To Get the Look:

Starting from the root, run Rowenta Beauty Straight Express flat iron down the front pieces of your hair—you only need to do this to the front sections on each side. As you work your way down, rotate the iron clockwise to get a slight wave. Spray to hold. Next, from earlobe to earlobe, pin 1-inch thick pieces of hair with a bobby pin along the nape of your neck. Tease the ends of each piece and secure with a pin. Roll the pin up (like you would a poster) and secure when you get to the top bobby pin. Pin to hold. Repeat until all of the bobby pins have been rolled up. Spray to hold!

“If you like wearing your hair down, but also want a more ‘put together’ bridal look, the hairstyle at Oscar de la Renta strikes the perfect balance,” says Yann Varin of Yann Varin Salon. “The waves are soft and touch the shoulders, but have just enough structure.”

“The secret is in how to hold loose waves together all evening. A stiff look with a lot of hairspray would defeat the idea of softness, I recommend using L’Oréal Professionnel True Grip for added grip and extra hold.”

“My choice for bridal hair would be the romantic plait from Rachael Zoe’s SS’14 show,” says Lee Rittiner, Theorie’s brand ambassador who works on Chrissy Teigen and Molly Sims. “There’s something very ‘we just eloped on a horse’ about this French braid.”

“Texture is everything for this style—using a texture spray and rough drying the hair will help create an airy feel. My Theorie SAGA 3100 Dryer comes in handy for this because it dries the hair so quickly and helps keeps it full! Less is more with this style, so don’t try and make the braid perfect.”