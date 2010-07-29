Summer Wearing On Your Feet? These 10 Products Will Repair And Revitalize!

After weeks of showing off your feet in sky-high wedges and clogs that let’s face it aren’t exactly the definition of walking on clouds, your feet have seen better days. And just because you like running barefoot on the sidewalk in the summertime doesn’t mean it’s something you should do (do you even know what you just stepped on?!?).

We’ve taken it upon ourselves to repair our tootsies before we start wrapping them in adorable socks and tights for fall. Relax this weekend with your feet in a tub and give yourself a pedicure in the luxury of your own home. Let us know your favorite foot treatments in the comments section below, and flip through the slide show above for ours!

