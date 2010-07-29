Summer Wearing On Your Feet? These 10 Products Will Repair And Revitalize!

After weeks of showing off your feet in sky-high wedges and clogs that let’s face it aren’t exactly the definition of walking on clouds, your feet have seen better days. And just because you like running barefoot on the sidewalk in the summertime doesn’t mean it’s something you should do (do you even know what you just stepped on?!?).
We’ve taken it upon ourselves to repair our tootsies before we start wrapping them in adorable socks and tights for fall. Relax this weekend with your feet in a tub and give yourself a pedicure in the luxury of your own home. Let us know your favorite foot treatments in the comments section below, and flip through the slide show above for ours!
This foot cream not only softens your feet and exfoliates them, but it leaves them smelling of peppermints too. Bliss Foot Patrol, $18, Sephora.com
These gel-lined socks infuse your feet with Vitamin E and jojoba oil to soften skin and protect against future damage. Bath & Body Works Beauty Booties Moisturizing Gel Socks, $25, bathandbodyworks.com
This deep moisture cream softens your dry cracked heels from a summer full of sandals. Avon Deep Moisture Cream, $4, Avon.com
For all of your essential nail grooming needs, Tweezerman's kit includes everything you need to get your feet back into shape. Tweezerman Pedicure Solutions, $50, sephora.com
If you'd like to go the extra step to pamper your toes, dip them into a massaging foot tub like this one with warm water. Massaging Cord-Keeper Foot Bath, $62.99, target.com
This scrub smells as fresh as summer while exfoliating to reveal smooth skin. Bare Foot Lemon & Sage Revitalizing Foot Scrub, $3.99, Ulta.com
This heel cream by CND salvages your cracked and damaged heels to get them back in sandal wearing action ASAP. CND Spa Cucumber Heel Therapy, $35.40, amazon.com
This gel-based scrub uses volcanic rock to slough off your calloused skin and smells like peppermint candies yum! The Body Shop Peppermint Cooling Pumice Foot Scrub, $14, thebodyshop.com
To exfoliate your feet and rid them of pesky callouses that have formed over the summer months, use H20's natural pumice scrub. H20 Plus Pumice Foot Scrub, $15, beauty.com
Once your feet are in tip-top condition again, polish your toes with one of NARS' Vintage polishes we're in love with Blue Lagoon. NARS Cosmetics Vintage Nail Polish, $16, narscosmetics.com