Summer Beauty: StyleCaster Editors Pick Their Go-To Products

Emily Finkbinder, Creative Director

1. Guerlain Terracotta Light Sheer Bronzing Powder: Ever since I learned that the suns rays cause up to 80% of aging, otherwise known as Photo Aging, Ive snapped into reality. Still, doesnt stop a girl from needing a little healthy glow (emphasis on healthy). So, what better way than a multi-colored palette of bronzer from the French brand, Guerlain? The mosaic pattern includes 5 shades and an illuminator that results in a glowing and natural look.

Guerlain Terracotta Light Sheer Bronzing Powder, $50, at Guerlain

2. Lancôme Paris, Flash Bronzer, Tinted Self-Tanning Leg Gel with Pure Vitamin E: Ive been using versions of this product from Lancôme for about 10 years. Its the perfect color, and never leaves you looking like Snooki. I would recommend reserving this specific product for legs only. There is a bit of shimmer to it (nothing tacky), so it should stay on the legs, and could be used for arms on nights out.

Lancome Flash Bronzer, $34.50, at Lancome

3. CellCeuticals, PhotoDefense Anti-PhotoAging Daily Skin Protector SPF 55+: This amazing SPF is like none Ive ever used before, its insanely light, and it doesnt make your skin feel greasy or cause breakouts. In addition to the intense UVA and UVB protection, it builds up your defenses to other harmful environmental stresses.

CellCeutials PhotoDefense Anti-PhotoAging Daily Skin Protector, $45, at CellCeutials Skincare