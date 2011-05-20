Summer Beauty: StyleCaster Editors Pick Their Go-To Products

Emily Finkbinder, Creative Director
1. Guerlain Terracotta Light Sheer Bronzing Powder: Ever since I learned that the suns rays cause up to 80% of aging, otherwise known as Photo Aging, Ive snapped into reality. Still, doesnt stop a girl from needing a little healthy glow (emphasis on healthy). So, what better way than a multi-colored palette of bronzer from the French brand, Guerlain? The mosaic pattern includes 5 shades and an illuminator that results in a glowing and natural look.
Guerlain Terracotta Light Sheer Bronzing Powder, $50, at Guerlain
2. Lancôme Paris, Flash Bronzer, Tinted Self-Tanning Leg Gel with Pure Vitamin E: Ive been using versions of this product from Lancôme for about 10 years. Its the perfect color, and never leaves you looking like Snooki. I would recommend reserving this specific product for legs only. There is a bit of shimmer to it (nothing tacky), so it should stay on the legs, and could be used for arms on nights out.
Lancome Flash Bronzer, $34.50, at Lancome
3. CellCeuticals, PhotoDefense Anti-PhotoAging Daily Skin Protector SPF 55+: This amazing SPF is like none Ive ever used before, its insanely light, and it doesnt make your skin feel greasy or cause breakouts. In addition to the intense UVA and UVB protection, it builds up your defenses to other harmful environmental stresses.
CellCeutials PhotoDefense Anti-PhotoAging Daily Skin Protector, $45, at CellCeutials Skincare