Summer Beauty: StyleCaster Editors Pick Their Go-To Products

Kerry Pieri
Summer Beauty: StyleCaster Editors Pick Their Go-To Products
Summer brings with it not just lighter dresses and pretty wedges. A whole new beauty regime is absolutely in order. Your skin doesn’t require as much heavy moisturizer as it did in January, hair acts basically insane, and it’s definitely time to break out the self tanner.

We rounded up our go-to summer products that remain in constant rotation until that sad, dark day when the chill re-enters the air. Let’s not even think about that now.

Kerry Pieri, Features Director
1. Clarins Self Tanning Insta Gel: I get it, I get it, I'm not supposed to get tan anymore, but there is just no way that a sun dress is going to look good with my pale, pale bod right now. Clarins gel gives a believable, rich tan, and when applied correctly, the streaking is minimal.
Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel, $33, at Sephora
2. Phytodefrisant Botanical Hair Relaxing Balm: Phyto makes the best anti-frizz product around, no question. I'm an air dry in the summer kind of girl, and this product allows me to do that and end up with a subtle curl that goes just about perfect with that aforementioned sun dress and tan. Phytodefrisant Botanical Hair Relaxing Balm, $12-$32, at Sephora

3. Narcisco Rodriguez for Her: Narciso's light, musky perfume is the perfect accessory for warm summer days and even better for warm summer nights. It's subtle, but still makes a statement  kind of like his beautiful, minimal wares. Narcisco Rodriguez for Her, $84, at Sephora

Emily Finkbinder, Creative Director
1. Guerlain Terracotta Light Sheer Bronzing Powder: Ever since I learned that the suns rays cause up to 80% of aging, otherwise known as Photo Aging, Ive snapped into reality. Still, doesnt stop a girl from needing a little healthy glow (emphasis on healthy). So, what better way than a multi-colored palette of bronzer from the French brand, Guerlain? The mosaic pattern includes 5 shades and an illuminator that results in a glowing and natural look.
Guerlain Terracotta Light Sheer Bronzing Powder, $50, at Guerlain

2. Lancôme Paris, Flash Bronzer, Tinted Self-Tanning Leg Gel with Pure Vitamin E: Ive been using versions of this product from Lancôme for about 10 years. Its the perfect color, and never leaves you looking like Snooki. I would recommend reserving this specific product for legs only. There is a bit of shimmer to it (nothing tacky), so it should stay on the legs, and could be used for arms on nights out.
Lancome Flash Bronzer, $34.50, at Lancome

3. CellCeuticals, PhotoDefense Anti-PhotoAging Daily Skin Protector SPF 55+: This amazing SPF is like none Ive ever used before, its insanely light, and it doesnt make your skin feel greasy or cause breakouts. In addition to the intense UVA and UVB protection, it builds up your defenses to other harmful environmental stresses.
CellCeutials PhotoDefense Anti-PhotoAging Daily Skin Protector, $45, at CellCeutials Skincare

Alyssa Vingan, Associate Editor
1. Laura Mercier tinted moisturizer: I try to avoid wearing too much makeup in the summer, since I like to show off my newly acquired tan and freckles, but this lightweight moisturizer has the perfect amount of tint to even out my skin tone. Plus, it's SPF 20, perfect for every day sun protection!
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisterizer, $42, at Sephora

2. Johnson & Johnson No More Tangles detangling spray: My curly hair gets cray cray in the summer, especially after a swim, but this little product from my childhood days works perfectly. Just throw it in your beach bag with a comb!
Johnson and Johnson No More Tangles detangling spray, $5, at Amazon

3. Fresh sugar honey tinted lip treatment: There is NOTHING worse in the summer than dry, sunburnt lips - this moisturizing treatment from Fresh is a great (and pretty!) preventative measure. It has SPF 15 and comes in the most perfect, subtle shades.
Fresh sugar honey tinted lip treatment, $22.50, at Sephora

Andrea Uku, Content Manager
1. Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray: When its 100 degrees out, I need to be able to style my hair without the heat of a blow dryer or iron. This spray is a perfect shortcut for getting those fuss-free beach waves.
Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray, $23, at Bumble and Bumble

2. Le Labo  Jasmin 17: Im obsessed with my new Jasmin 17 perfume. The floral mix of jasmine, orange flower and palma rose makes for the perfect summer scent. Im not usually big on floral perfumes, but I finally found one that I love  Ill be wearing it all summer long.
Jasmin 17, $58, at Le Labo Fragrances

3. Clean & Clear Oil-Absorbing Sheets: Id be lost without this quick fix during the hot summer months  I take them out with me day and night. The sheets absorb excess oil without smudging any of my makeup when Im out at night.
Clean & Clear Oil-Absorbing Sheets, $5.49, at Clean and Clear

Rachel Adler, Beauty Director
1. Tocca SPF 30+ Sunscreen Towelettes in Stella: These towelettes are genius! For those people who hate to mess with gooey SPF (me), this makes application seamless  and perfect for travel. Plus, the scent is heavenly.
Tocca SPF 30+ Sunscreen Towelettes in Stella, $28, at Tocca

2. Monoi Repairing Shampoo and Conditioner: I have absolutely fallen in love with this shampoo and conditioner  not only does it hydrate my hair, but its lightweight enough for the summer season.
Carol's Daughter Monoi Repairing Shampoo and Conditioner, $18 and $20, at Carol's Daughter

3. Make Up For Ever Aqua Liner in Diamond Black Purple: This waterproof liner stays put on those hot days and the deep purple shade gives you that extra something to attract a little bit of attention.
Make Up For Ever Aqua Liner, $23, at Sephora

Dee Grossman, Fashion Assistant
1. Korres Lip Butter: In jasmine- the most amazing conditioner I have ever put on my lips. Not sticky so its perfect for those unbearable summer heat waves.
Korres Lip Butter, $12, at Sephora

2. Ojon Dry Shampoo Cleansing Spray To Go: My absolute life saver - let's face it, in the summer your hair looks kind of dull no matter what- this dry shampoo not only gets rid of grease but gives you instant volume with the most amazing scent.
Ojon Dry Shampoo Cleansing Spray, $13, at Sephora

3. Caudalie Beauty Elixir: It's basically the new Evian spray but with and added boost. The toner and plant active ingredients are the perfect pick-me-up. Plus it's all natural!
Caudalie Beauty Elixir, $16, at Sephora

