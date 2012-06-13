Spa Your Summer Away: 5 Treatments to Try Today

There’s nothing we love more than a good spa treatment especially in summer when we feel the most pressure to look our best from head to toe. We’re sure most of you feel the same way, so for your convenience we have rounded up our top five spa picks in New York City to let you know where to go and what to get.

1. Eve Salon, Peach Tea Pedi ($40): This pedicure is hyped for a reason. To begin your 45-minute experience, your feet are soaked in a soothing custom-blended, peach-scented bath, followed by a smoothing scrub and moisturizer to leave your skin looking fresh and smooth. To top it off, as you’re enjoying your freshly painted toes you’re treated to a glass of homemade peach iced tea (obviously doused with southern bourbon) to complete the full peach pedicure experience. (55 W 8th Street, New York NY 10011; evesalonnyc.com)

2. Bliss 49, Quickbliss Brow Waxing ($35): Adding to their already extensive list of services, Bliss 49 spa has recently added a range of in-and-out spa treatments designed to have you, well, in-and-out within your lunch hour. While mini microdermabrasion and a variety of facials and peels are also on the menu, our favorite is the eyebrow grooming and waxing which will have your brows looking just how you like them in the quickest time possible. (541 Lexington Avenue, New York NY 10022; blissworld.com)

3. Exhale Spa, Fusion Massage ($95): This 30-minute massage is designed to leave you in the ultimate state of relaxation. The Swedish-based therapy combines massage with aromatherapy oils to achieve the best possible therapeutic results. Best of all, you can customize your experience to meet your needs with a choice of uplifting, detoxifying and herbal treatments. (Various locations in NYC and the US; exhalespa.com)

4. Uni K Wax, Waxing Packages ($32-87): Conveniently established in several different locations around the city, this is our go-to spa for waxing. Whether it be bikini/Brazilian, leg, underarm or facial waxing, this place offers anything you could possibly think of to ensure you are professionally prepped for summer. We are major fans of their waxing packages which are a great value if you need to get it all out of the way in one go (and get a deal while you’re at it!) (NYC locations in Flatiron, Murray Hill and Upper East Side; unikwax.com)

5. The Spa At Trump SoHo, Organic Spray Tanning ($175-190): Spas just don’t get any more luxurious than this. The Spa at Trump SoHo offers the ultimate in any kind of spa treatment you could possibly imagine, in a serene haven far removed from the hectic pace of NYC. While definitely on the pricier side of the self-tanning spectrum, we absolutely love the Organic Spray Tanning treatment which delivers a natural, long-lasting glow with a formula made from all organic ingredients such as aloe vera and jojoba seed oil with vitamins E and D to nourish skin. If you’re looking to splurge this summer, we absolutely couldn’t recommend this enough! (246 Spring Street, New York NY 10013; trumphotelcollection.com)