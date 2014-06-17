Why Your Skin Freaks Out in the Summer (And How to Fix That)

As much as we love summer, it can be a real pain when it comes to skin care. Even if you were one of those women born with perfectly smooth, glowing skin, no one is safe from the horrors that come about from the hot, humid air from June to August. Whether it’s splotchy patches popping up on your face or eczema taking over your body, no one likes a skin freak out during the summer. To help you keep your skin calm, we’ve put together fast fixes for some very common summer skin issues below.

The Problem: Dry Skin

The Solution: Though most of us associate dry skin with the winter, the summer can be just as drying between the heat, the sun on your skin, and the swimming that goes on. Chlorine pools are packed with chemical drying agents (the same ones that are in chlorine to sanitize the water), so immediately after swimming, rinse off with pure water and apply body butter. Though salt water isn’t as drying as chlorine water, do the same after a dip in the ocean. Never skimp on the body lotion during the summer.

The Problem: Blotchy, Uneven Skin Tone

The Solution: Your skin can become blotchy, or uneven, as a result of too much time spent in the sun. The heat can cause your skin to become red or irritated, plus the UV rays can do some damage. Think about this: You can get sunburns and freckles from too much sun exposure, which is essentially your skin taking on pigmentation. To fix this, do your best to stay out of the sun (or at least in the shade) and wear the highest SPF possible while reapplying every two hours. If you already see some damage, try using a dark spot corrector or, if it’s really bad, heading to the dermatologist for a chemical peel.

The Problem: Excessive Acne

The Solution: Due to the heat, your body produces more sweat and oil during the summer, meaning your skin can become the perfect storm for breakouts. When you know you’ll be sweating (i.e. working out or sitting in the park while it’s 90 degrees outside), wash your face both before and after the activity so that you’re not leaving your skin to be suffocated by sweat, oil, and dirt, which causes the acne. Use a cleanser with salicylic acid and a sunscreen that’s oil-free so it won’t clog your pores. Keep in mind that salicylic acid can make your skin more sensitive to sun exposure, so you’ll really need to be conscious of applying a high SPF.

The Problem: Razor Bumps

The Solution: Razor bumps are especially prevalent along the bikini line during the summer because of the heat and friction of the area, but there are thankfully a few ways to solve the issue. Make sure that your razor is clean and sharp, and to keep it from rusting or becoming dirty, dip it in olive oil and store it outside of your bathroom when you’re not using it (the steam from the shower can cause rust on the blade). Use a sensitive skin shaving cream or baby oil as a lubricant for shaving to get the closest, calmest shave. If you do get razor bumps, steep a few chamomile tea bags in hot water and let them cool in the fridge for about 20 minutes. Lay the tea bags along wherever the bumps are (bikini line, legs, or under your arms) and let the chamomile soothe your skin.

The Problem: Eczema

The Solution: Eczema is caused by your body’s overreaction to an irritant, which can include perfumes, the heat, a lotion, stress, dryness, or a number of other issues. During the summer, dry, hot skin can become taken over by eczema, which means you’ll need to avoid irritants and treat the skin. As much as you can, stick to cool, shady areas to keep your skin cool, and if you find yourself stressed, try meditating for as little as five minutes a day. Beyond that, you can spot treat eczema with a cortisone cream, which will help to bring the dry, irritated skin back to normalcy.