Summer Fragrances That Help You Fake a Vacay

Whether your idea of a holiday is a cruise through the Caribbean or a simple jaunt to the neighboring beach, vacationing all summer long isn’t in the cards. To keep that carefree feeling with you all season, spray on one of these evocative, feel-good scents. A staycation has never been easier.

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Escape to Panarea ($75 or 1.6 oz, sephora.com)

Inspired by the Meditteranean island Panarea, the soft floral has a warm mix of pear and bergamot paired with jasmine, orange blossom and grey amber to tame.

Sisley Eau Tropicale ($102 for 1.7 oz, nordstrom.com)

This fragrance replicates the misty aroma of a tropical rain. Bergamot and exotic florals awaken the senses followed by tuberose, violet and Turkish rose that soften and lengthen the fragrance’s lifespan.

Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau Fraiche Skinscent ($60 for 3.4 oz, macys.com)

Coconut is, and always will be, the pure scent of summer. Adding in a blend of mandarin, Tahitian gardenia petals, vanilla and sandalwood, the finished effect is a warm fragrance that brings you to a breezy Caribbean beach.

Bond No. 9 Shelter Island ($195 for 50ml, bondno9.com)

The brand’s summer 2014 scent joins the ranks of the Hamptons, Montauk and Sag Harbor perfumes. The unisex scent has classic wood, citrus and lilies mixed with nautical algae extract.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream ($76 for 1.7 oz, sephora.com)

Inspired by “daises under blue skies” the fruity floral scent has notes of wisteria, jasmine, blackberry and, this year’s latest trend, coconut water. The bottle, enveloped in gold and white daisies, is worth the purchase alone for a place on our vanities.

