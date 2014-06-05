Beauty Recipe: Summer Party Makeup

The top knot is our go to hairstyle during the summer for three reasons. First, it hides frizz and looks incredibly chic. Second, it takes all of two minutes to style your hair into a knot on top of your head. Last, when it’s swelteringly hot out, no one wants their hair on their neck, which means a top knot keeps you feeling — and looking — cool for as long as you’re wearing it. Add in a pop of orangey-red lip color, and you’ve got yourself a look that’s summer party-ready. To get the entire look, take a glance at the tips below!

Elastic: Pull your hair into a high ponytail at the top of your head, then twist the lengths and wrap them around the base of the ponytail, securing with an elastic. If you have any stray pieces of hair sticking out, use bobby pins to put them back into the bun.

Lip Crayon: Combine the staying power of lipstick with the light feel of a balm with a red-orange lip crayon, the only pop of color you’ll need in your makeup. We’re particularly fond of NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Pop Life.

Liner: Ditch the black liner in favor of brown or gray for a lighter summer look. Apply along your top and bottom lash lines, winging each line out but leaving them disconnected for some on trend eyeliner.