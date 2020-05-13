‘Edge Art’ & Other Summer Natural Hair Trends You’ll Have Fun Trying

I think you’ll agree that since many of us are adhering to stay-at-home orders, now is the perfect time to execute every DIY experiment you’ve ever thought of trying. In other words, please be as extra as you want. And with the tides slowly turning, a lot of these looks are bound to morph into bonafide trends, too. According to one hairstylist, that’s definitely going to be the case for summer natural hair trends this year.

Speaking for myself and the ladies in my group chat, we’ve been hyper-focused on overall health and moisture this spring. The sudden change in our daily settings (along with plenty of stress) has everyone obsessively reading product labels and panic-buying deep conditioners to rectify the fact that our hair has officially pulled out of hydration station.

Perhaps this is wishful thinking, but I like to think that you’ve settled into a moisture-rich daily routine and are ready to elevate your styling skills. Whether you simply need a productive distraction, a new addition to your self-care routine, or to actually get dressed for a Zoom meeting, I’ve got you covered. Ulta Beauty Pro Member Pekela Riley is a living, breathing hair dictionary and just the person I knew would give a totally attainable forecast for summer natural hair trends. Ahead, three standout looks she recommends trying as that long-anticipated warm weather settles in.

Edge Art

If you prefer smoothing down your edges, swoop and slick your little heart out until a masterpiece appears.

“With being at home, many of us are wearing our hair in ponytails and top knots. These low maintenance looks provide a great opportunity for a little edge art to heighten your appearance and your mood,” she says. “I certainly feel 10 times better when my edges are cute.”

Pro Tip: Pekela recommends a smaller brush for those fragile hairline strands so you can flatten and manipulate their shape more easily. Use a brush to flatten the edges and a fine-tooth comb “to add definition and design.” Alternatively, you can also use a tool that checks both boxes, such as the Kitsch Dual Edge Brush and Comb.

Natural Hair Twists

Don’t underestimate the power of a simple, low-maintenance protective style. Wigs and box braids aren’t your only option.

“Another trend I love for these times are natural hair twists that you don’t take down. Protective styles don’t always have to involve extensions or ultra-time consuming braids,” she says. “Plus, braids can require that someone else do them for you, but twists can be done ‘solo dolo!’ Natural hair twists that are not taken down or apart are the gift that keeps on giving because they can serve as a protective style and can be accessorized and pinned into a natural up style. There’s so much versatility with this look!”

Pro tip: One of the many reasons to master a twist-out is the mere fact that it can begin on semi-dry hair, unlike the equally popular wash and go method. Pekela recommends using a moisture-based product for added protection with maximized defining properties like the Ouidad Curl Immersion Hi-Defining Custard.

Take Cover

Wrap it up in more ways than one, whether you just love accessorizing or want to insulate the hair mask sitting underneath a plastic shower cap. (I personally love doing the latter.)

“Hair coverings and scarves are certainly on trend because they lend support to the lower maintenance styles that we need during these times. They can also be ultra-cute when coordinated with our attire and even twisted into the hair.”

Pro Tip: I’ve waxed poetic over and over and over about my love for head wraps because there are just so many ways to wear. If you want to get extra-fancy and twist fabric into your hair—say, perhaps, a halo braid look—Pekela recommends using a longer and slim-width scarf or fold two square scarves in half and tie them together to elongate.

