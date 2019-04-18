Naturalistas, It’s Time to Let Your Hair Hang Out This Summer

I am never not taking hair advice. Always somewhere between wanting to follow an hour-long YouTube tutorial and throw it all under a headwrap, it’s guaranteed that at the top of each season, I am all ears when it comes to experts sharing what they predict the latest and greatest looks will be. And as far as the summer natural hair trends for 2019 are concerned, things are no different.

The good news is–at least according to Beleza Natural Hairstylist Shantell Kelly–we don’t really have to subscribe to a singular look if we’re concerned about staying on trend. This season, we can embrace a perfect mix of comfort and boldness without having to do a ton of work; also known as my brand of cocktailed styling. Above all, these standouts actually live up to the versatility of natural hair itself. Let’s jump in, shall we?

Let Your Wash & Go Flow

First, the classic wash and go is making its usual comeback because nothing feels better than simply walking out the door with minimal styling in the summer heat. “When temperatures heat up during the summer months, we sweat more, so letting our hair be free allows us get to our scalp more,” adds Kelly. Should you want to up the ante, you can always have fun with jeweled accents or braids/twists.

With this in mind, a moisturizing shampoo will be a must, considering how much we sweat during the hotter season, in addition to salt from beach water and chlorine from pools. “Always follow your moisturizing shampoo with a conditioning agent that will protect the strands and moisturize down to the deepest layer,” says Kelly. “The Beleza Natural new Mix It Up collection has a great shampoo with ultra-hydrating properties.” The brand’s Mix It Up Conditioner Ultra Emollient treatment can also be customized for your needs with the Mix It Up BIO Vials.

Custom Fits

Speaking of “customized,” the custom beauty craze has also extended into the natural hair community where Kelly predicts it will reach a new peak in the coming months. “We’ve been researching this a lot and listening to our customers. Many people started experimenting with DIY beauty products in their kitchen but it can be confusing to know which ingredients work and how much should be used,” shared Kelly.

That’s why Beleza Natural created the Mix It Up line of customizable hair care products alongside top nutritionists. For those with textured hair, “this allows you to give your hair what it needs – more moisture or more strength – throughout the month.” Expect even better results when you–fingers crossed–pair it with a healthy, balanced diet.

Color and More Color

And of course, bold colors are always on the menu. Kelly’s go-to colors for curls are purple, pink, red, copper, blue, and blonde. “At Beleza Natural, we have a color service named ‘Colorissima,’ which is where we add more bold colors towards the tips or ends of your hair, so there isn’t such a huge commitment to color all over.”

Regardless of how you color your hair, it’s important to moisturize your hair before, during and after with color protectant products like the Beleza Natural Arginine Moisturizing Shampoo. Also, deep conditioning once a week is pretty much non-negotiable when you’re dipping your strands in chemicals. Overall, I encourage you to simply let your hair do its thing…that’s a trend that will never go out of style.