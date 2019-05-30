For Just One Day, Target Is Having an Epic Nail Polish Sale

The days are getting longer and the temperatures are rising and that means the toes are coming out. Luckily, Target has a summer nail polish sale to get your pedicure (and manicure, of course) on point. We’re lusting over all the bright warm-weather shades from some of our favorite polish brands. These aren’t leftovers or colors no one wants. The sale is on best-selling polishes from brands such as Ella + Mila, Essie, defy & Inspire, Sinful, Sally Hansen and Tenoverten, so the time to stock up is now.

For just one day, Target is slashing prices by 25 percent, which makes our favorite nail polishes even cheaper. We’re talking way less than $10 a piece. I personally like taking a color to the nail salon and having a professional paint my nails (I’m the worst when it comes to doing my own). That way when they do chip (it happens!), I have the color to fix them up myself without running back to the salon.

Below, some of the coolest colors to shop at Target’s sale this weekend.

Essie Nail Polish in Babes in the Booth

The brightest pink for a campy Barbie moment.

$6.59 at Target

Tenoverten Nail Polish in Liberty

A pretty muted green hue in a clean, vegan formula.

$12 at Target

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Color in Grape Shifter

So many sparkles in a quick-drying formula.

$4.99 at Target

The Target 25 percent off nail polish sale is only happening on June 1. You already go to Target on Saturdays anyway so we’ll see you there.

