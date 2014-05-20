StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Palm Trees and Graffiti-Inspired Nail Designs

Augusta Falletta
by
With summer around the corner, we can’t help but look for inspiration for our nails. Whether it’s bright, neon colors or palm tree patterns, the summer nail art possibilities are endless. Besides Pinterest, our favorite place to gather up nail ideas is through #NailCall on Instagram, and this week was packed with summer-friendly looks.

We rounded up some of our favorite looks in the slideshow above. Take a look through the summer nail designs, and remember to submit your own work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

The bright art in this week's #NailCall has us dying for summer! 

@Christenecarr went for a manicure that belongs at a picnic with pink and white gingham. 

@Fabfingies paired neon orange with gold glitter for some bright nails.

This graffiti-inspired art on @Nailartbysig has us reaching for the striping brush. 

@Nananailpolish went for a simple, light base shade with multi-colored glitter for a manicure that looks like it took some serious skills (even though it's easy enough for all of us to do!). 

@Theglitteryblog went for a pink version of butterfly wings this week. 

We can't get enough of this splatter paint-inspired polish on @Theglitteryblog

How cool is @Nailartbysig's glow in the dark orange polish? 

Pretty pastel palm trees? @Nananailpolish has the right idea. 

