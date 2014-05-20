Tuesday’s #NailCall: Palm Trees and Graffiti-Inspired Nail Designs

With summer around the corner, we can’t help but look for inspiration for our nails. Whether it’s bright, neon colors or palm tree patterns, the summer nail art possibilities are endless. Besides Pinterest, our favorite place to gather up nail ideas is through #NailCall on Instagram, and this week was packed with summer-friendly looks.

We rounded up some of our favorite looks in the slideshow above. Take a look through the summer nail designs, and remember to submit your own work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

