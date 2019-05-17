Flaunt Any of These Bold Summer Polishes as You Chuck the Deuces to Spring

Scroll To See More Images

We’re in the midst of that inevitable transition from spring to summer. The weather is annoying unpredictable, with literal days of torrential downpour followed by a random 70-degree day and winter-level cold the next. In other words, Mother Nature has no chill and all we can do is endure until warmer days settle down for an extended stay. For me, that includes summoning the beauty gods with my favorite summer nail colors.

It is quite literally impossible to get bored with nail polish since there’s a never-ending number of options constantly at our fingertips. Honestly, the nail salon alone has enough to send me over the edge with indecision. But on the bright side, summer is my favorite season to actually throw color into the mix of my very low-maintenance routine. And most would probably agree that nail polish is the easiest place to start.

As of late, a handful of my favorite brands are dropping new collections that actually embody the vibes of sunny weather; from glittery teal to the most perfect banana yellow. Keep scrolling for a closer look at some of most eye-catching shades.

Smith & Cult ‘Palace in Wonderland’

Fushcia pink with Kira-Kira levels of shimmer.

$18 at Smith & Cult

China Glaze ‘Copper-Tunist’

The brand’s new Body & Sol summer collection includes this brown copper shimmer that instantly reminds me of tanning oil.

$7.50 at Ulta

Cote No. 115

A lime green guaranteed to pop against all skin tones.

$18 at Cote NYC

Deborah Lippmann ‘Blue Blue Ocean’

Every shade in the brand’s summer collection, including this shimmery turquoise, is inspired by vacation destinations.

$20 at Deborah Lippmann

ella + mila ‘My Pool Party’

If only all ocean water could be this blue.

$7 at ella + mila

essie ‘Take the Lead’

essie’s latest collection is a rainbow of bright and poppy colors, including this neon sky blue.

$9 at essie

Morgan Taylor ‘Glow Like a Star’

The brand created a capsule collection inspired by the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman and this bright yellow was a perfect addition.

$9.50 at Salt Earth Spa

Sephora x Moschino Liquid Polish

The school supply-inspired bottle alone is all the convincing I need to wear white nail polish this summer.

$12 at Sephora

Nails Inc. Woke Dreams

This “botanical green” is too lush to ignore.

$15 at Sephora

OPI Samurai Breaks a Nail

This shimmery magenta is my favorite shade in the brand’s Tokyo-inspired range.

$13 at Ulta

Orly ‘What’s the Big Teal?’

No shortage of glitter or color here.

$9.50 at Orly

Butter London Pantone Color of the Year 2019 Lacquer

Pantone’s color of the year just so happens to be one of my favorite summer shades: classic coral.

$12 at Ulta

Red Carpet Manicure Fortify & Protect ‘Act the Park’

A pink coral that dries down into a finish that mimics a gel manicure.

$10.99 at Ulta

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Crayola ‘Sunset Orange’

Orange-you glad I recommended this one?

$4.99 at Ulta

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.