Flaunt Any of These Bold Summer Polishes as You Chuck the Deuces to Spring

Photo: Alyssa Crane/STYLECASTER.

We’re in the midst of that inevitable transition from spring to summer. The weather is annoying unpredictable, with literal days of torrential downpour followed by a random 70-degree day and winter-level cold the next. In other words, Mother Nature has no chill and all we can do is endure until warmer days settle down for an extended stay. For me, that includes summoning the beauty gods with my favorite summer nail colors.

It is quite literally impossible to get bored with nail polish since there’s a never-ending number of options constantly at our fingertips. Honestly, the nail salon alone has enough to send me over the edge with indecision. But on the bright side, summer is my favorite season to actually throw color into the mix of my very low-maintenance routine. And most would probably agree that nail polish is the easiest place to start.

As of late, a handful of my favorite brands are dropping new collections that actually embody the vibes of sunny weather; from glittery teal to the most perfect banana yellow. Keep scrolling for a closer look at some of most eye-catching shades.

summer nail colors smith and cult Flaunt Any of These Bold Summer Polishes as You Chuck the Deuces to Spring

Smith & Cult.

Smith & Cult ‘Palace in Wonderland’

Fushcia pink with Kira-Kira levels of shimmer.

$18 at Smith & Cult

summer nail colors china glaze Flaunt Any of These Bold Summer Polishes as You Chuck the Deuces to Spring

China Glaze.

China Glaze ‘Copper-Tunist’

The brand’s new Body & Sol summer collection includes this brown copper shimmer that instantly reminds me of tanning oil.

$7.50 at Ulta

summer nail colors cote Flaunt Any of These Bold Summer Polishes as You Chuck the Deuces to Spring

Cote.

Cote No. 115

A lime green guaranteed to pop against all skin tones.

$18 at Cote NYC

summer nail colors deborah lippmann Flaunt Any of These Bold Summer Polishes as You Chuck the Deuces to Spring

Deborah Lippmann.

Deborah Lippmann ‘Blue Blue Ocean’

Every shade in the brand’s summer collection, including this shimmery turquoise, is inspired by vacation destinations.

$20 at Deborah Lippmann

summer nail colors ella mila Flaunt Any of These Bold Summer Polishes as You Chuck the Deuces to Spring

ella + mila.

ella + mila ‘My Pool Party’

If only all ocean water could be this blue.

$7 at ella + mila

summer nail colors essie Flaunt Any of These Bold Summer Polishes as You Chuck the Deuces to Spring

essie.

essie ‘Take the Lead’

essie’s latest collection is a rainbow of bright and poppy colors, including this neon sky blue.

$9 at essie

summer nail colors morgan taylor Flaunt Any of These Bold Summer Polishes as You Chuck the Deuces to Spring

Morgan Taylor.

Morgan Taylor ‘Glow Like a Star’

The brand created a capsule collection inspired by the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman and this bright yellow was a perfect addition.

$9.50 at Salt Earth Spa

summer nail colors moschino Flaunt Any of These Bold Summer Polishes as You Chuck the Deuces to Spring

Moschino.

Sephora x Moschino Liquid Polish

The school supply-inspired bottle alone is all the convincing I need to wear white nail polish this summer.

$12 at Sephora

summer nail colors nails inc Flaunt Any of These Bold Summer Polishes as You Chuck the Deuces to Spring

Nails Inc.

Nails Inc. Woke Dreams

This “botanical green” is too lush to ignore.

$15 at Sephora

summer nail colors opi Flaunt Any of These Bold Summer Polishes as You Chuck the Deuces to Spring

OPI.

OPI Samurai Breaks a Nail

This shimmery magenta is my favorite shade in the brand’s Tokyo-inspired range.

$13 at Ulta

summer nail colors orly Flaunt Any of These Bold Summer Polishes as You Chuck the Deuces to Spring

Orly.

Orly ‘What’s the Big Teal?’

No shortage of glitter or color here.

$9.50 at Orly

summer nail colors pantone Flaunt Any of These Bold Summer Polishes as You Chuck the Deuces to Spring

Butter London.

Butter London Pantone Color of the Year 2019 Lacquer

Pantone’s color of the year just so happens to be one of my favorite summer shades: classic coral.

$12 at Ulta

summer nail colors red carpet manicure Flaunt Any of These Bold Summer Polishes as You Chuck the Deuces to Spring

Red Carpet Manicure.

Red Carpet Manicure Fortify & Protect ‘Act the Park’

A pink coral that dries down into a finish that mimics a gel manicure.

$10.99 at Ulta

summer nail colors sally hansen Flaunt Any of These Bold Summer Polishes as You Chuck the Deuces to Spring

Sally Hansen.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Crayola ‘Sunset Orange’

Orange-you glad I recommended this one?

$4.99 at Ulta

