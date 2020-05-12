10 Nail Polish Colors That Will Have You Practically Begging for Summer to Arrive

Though most of us are staying at home so we’re not getting a chance to enjoy the warmer weather, it is officially going to be summer soon. And the summer nail colors for 2020 are good—too good to skip. Give yourself a manicure at home to inject a little brightness into your day. Hey, we have to get that moment of self-care anywhere we can at the moment. Doing your nails can actually be a fun distraction and a creative way to make you feel a little bit like yourself again.

And who says no one will see these killer nails? That’s what Instagram is for, after all. Grab a few new nail polish shades and create trendy skittles nails, half-moon shapes or a colorful modern French manicure. The possibilities are endless. Post a #nailfie to Instagram and everyone will be impressed by your new skills. Trust me.

What’s especially great about nail polish is how even the most affordable brands have fun colors and salon-worthy formulas. It’s possible for you to get a whole new vibe for less than $20—especially important in times like these. Shop some of our favorite summer 2020 shades below and have some fun with them.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nails Inc. Freshly Juiced Nail Polish Duo

Not only do these vitamin-C-infused nail polish shades look summer-ready, they even smell like fruit. This set includes one orange-scented and a pink watermelon-scented polish.

Essie Nail Polish in Worth the Tassel

Essie’s entire Summer 2020 collection is worth checking out but our favorite has to be this bright purple.

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Donut Shop Collection in Sprinkle & Spice

This cute new collection was inspired by bright, colorful donuts.

CND Vinylux English Garden Collection in Soft Peony

If you prefer a more subdued summer polish, CND’s Engish Garden collection is full of pretty pinks and mauve shades.

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in Woke

You can’t go wrong with this high-shine formula is a pretty pastel blue.

Olive & June 7-Free Nail Polish in JLR

This creamy yellow shade pops against all skin tones.

JINsoon Nail Lacquer in Trans Flag Blue

JINsoon and Transguy Supply teamed up for a limited-edition nail polish collection that features bold and bright hues just in time for Pride Month. According to the brands, the line is meant “to encourage the Trans community to express themselves through creativity” because nail polish has no gender, after all. We love this bright blue shade—the color of the transgender flag.

Revlon Nail Enamel Mirror & Halo Collection in Galactic Pink

Add a pop of holographic shimmer to any mani look.

L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Nail in New Money

Trust us: shades of green will continue to trend throughout summer and fall.

Orly Breathable Treatment + Color Nail Polish in Elixir

This sparkly polish comes in a non-toxic formula.