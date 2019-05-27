The Brightest and Boldest Nail Art Ideas You’ll Be Wanting to Wear This Summer

Scroll To See More Images
Some of us are okay with a fresh coat of polish. And some of us like taking things a step further. This time of year, that means pulling out all the stops and going in with the best summer nail art Instagram can find. Personally, I don’t even see the point of spending money at a salon if you’re not going to invest in something goes beyond a basic solid color.
This year’s seasonal finds, including essie’s Argentinean-inspired set and Morgan Taylor’s Rocketman capsule line, haven’t disappointed as far as shades are concerned. They’re bright and punchy, including everything from soft pastels to muted neutrals and of course, in-your-face neons. When used in combination, they can create designs that’ll be just enough pizazz for a minimalist and the start of an audacious head-to-toe look for a maximalist. But if you’re not a celebrity pro whose job is to create red carpet-ready designs, it can be challenging to conjure something off the top of your head.
So instead, I recommend taking your research to Instagram, where a variety of nail art hashtags is guaranteed to never disappoint. From rainbow tips to floral accents, here’s a slew of summer nail art ideas worth screenshotting before your next appointment.
Tie-dye realness.
Glossy red and muted lilac.
Pastels FTW.
Think pink.
Launching our stickers at Target this summer with our besties @essie is a pinch us moment. We couldn’t be more excited that our dream of bringing Beautiful Nails to Everyone is becoming a reality 🍓💞🍉🍒🧡🦙🌼❤️🌷💛💐🍊💚💖 It all goes live on 5/19 but most stores have launched early cause the 💅 excitement is real 🤩
In full bloom.
Yum.
Fiesta!
Taste the rainbow.
Glitter up.
Beautiful blooms.
Stain glass tips.
3-D sunflowers.
Manga eyes.
Banana french nails.
Gamer-approved.
Neon mattes.
Kid drawings.
Spell it out.
It's not a Tuesday, but we're throwing it back to our Nail Art at last year's @zangtoi NYFW fashion show... . Almost a year later, we still adore this custom Nail Art design, and still have many memories of that incredible and inspiring catwalk show, it was such a special thing to be a part of. . Can't wait for what’s to come this year!
Delicate sky blue.
The eyes have it.
Iridescent stilettos.
Pink heatwave.
The only thing cooler than an accent nail, is accent nailS 😎 I’m loving the pinky/ring finger combo lately! I went to an event for @opi last night so I used all OPI: Can’t Afjörd Not To (orange), Gelato on My Mind (mint), Rich Girls & Po-Boys (blue), Kiss Me I’m Brazilian (pink) 💞
Rainbow accents.
Let's taco-bout these half moon nails for #NationalTacoDay 🌮 who comes up with these holidays?! I think we need a national nail polish day! . . . . #nailart #nailartclub #nailartaddict #nailartoohlala #nailartwow #nailartjunkie #nailartheaven #nailartaddicts #nailartist #nailartdesign #nailartofinstagram #nailarts #nailartcult #nailartdesigns #nailartswag #nailartoftheday #nailartdiary #nailartappreciation #nailartlove #nailartlover
Half-moon tacos.
A touch of leopard.
Mint pastel.
Aruba nails 🇦🇼 🌴🌞 . . . . . . . . . . #nailart #nails #nailsofinstagram #u #manicure #nail #naildesign #nailswag #gelnails #naildesigns #beauty #nailpolish #nailstagram #instanails #inspire #nailsonfleek #nailartist #acrylicnails #nailsoftheday #nailporn #gel #art #nailtech #gelpolish #vpfleury #nailsalon #glitter #glitternails #nailpro #fleuryrosenails
Rainbow stripes.
These might just be the cutest nails I’ve worn 🌼🌸🌺 . . . . . . . . . #nailart #nails #nailsofinstagram #u #manicure #nail #naildesign #nailswag #gelnails #naildesigns #beauty #nailpolish #nailstagram #instanails #inspire #nailsonfleek #nailartist #acrylicnails #nailsoftheday #nailporn #gel #art #nailtech #gelpolish #love #nailsalon #glitter #glitternails #nailpro #fleuryrosenails
3-D blooms.
Some kinda abstract 70’s leopard 🤔🐆🤷🏼♀️ Inspired by @sierrasnails_ . . . . . . . . . . . . . #nailart #nails #nailsofinstagram #vpfleury #manicure #nail #naildesign #nailswag #gelnails #naildesigns #beauty #nailpolish #nailstagram #instanails #inspire #nailsonfleek #nailartist #acrylicnails #nailsoftheday #nailporn #gel #art #nailtech #gelpolish #love #nailsalon #glitter #glitternails #nailpro #fleuryrosenails
’70s leopard.
There are now seven species of bumble bees on the endangered species list 🥺😓😳 That’s SIX more than last year! Help save the bees this summer through simple sustainable acts like planting bee friendly flowers, don’t use pesticides in your garden, buy organic as much as possible, and only buy local honey 🍯 🐝❤️🐝💕🍯🐝💕❤️ #savethebees
BeyHive-approved.
@drawbertson Lip print 💋💙💋💚💋💛 inspired using @flossgloss 💋🧡💋💜💋❤️ . . . . . . . . . . #nails #nails💅 #nailart #naildesigns #nailsofinstagram #nailsonfleek #nailmaster #nailsdesign #nailfashion #nailstagram #nailstyle #nailitmag #nailitdaily #nailartlove #nailartist #nailarts #nailartoohlala #nailartwow #nailartaddicts #nailartpromote #brooklyn #brooklynnails #bknails #fleuryrose #fleuryrosenails #drawbertson #lipstick #lips
Multi-colored kisses.
Happy pride to the people! 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 We all need love, kindness, compassion, respect, and support in this journey through life ❤️💛💚💚💜 #pride . . . . . . #nails #nails💅 #nailart #naildesigns #nailsofinstagram #nailsonfleek #nailmaster #nailsdesign #nailfashion #nailstagram #nailstyle #nailitmag #nailitdaily #nailartlove #nailartist #nailarts #nailartoohlala #nailartwow #nailartaddicts #nailartpromote #bushwick #brooklyn #brooklynnails #bknails #fleuryrose #fleuryrosenails
Pride drip.
Clouds in the sky.
Little rectangles.
✨sooo excited to finally share i’m going to be officially partnering with @essiepolish this year creating nail looks, tutorials, essie insta takeovers, and so many more fun things together! up next is their color of the month but these two are “saved by the belle” and “rock at the top” 💓💓💓 #essielove
Speckle tips.
💚 TIE DYE for techno princess 👑 @sitabellan 💚 swipe right! Using @the_gelbottle_inc in Madonna, Lime Punch, Venus, Amelia, and Kingcup #nails #nailart #sitabellan #technoprincess #tiedyenails #tiedye #thegelbottle #notd #nailextensions #longnails #coffinnails #summernails #brightnails #neonnails #90s #embellishednails #jewelry #goldrings
Techno princess tie-dye.
Peach feels.
Pastel ombres.
Cherry blossoms.
Jade marble.
Connect the dots.
Came through drippin’.
Tweety and dotty.