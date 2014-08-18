Ride the Summer Nail Art Wave With This Tutorial From Jin Soon

August may be coming to an end soon, but we’re having a bit of a hard time letting go of the fun nail polish colors from summer. We love a good navy or oxblood manicure, but we’re definitely going to cram in as many beach-friendly nail designs as we can before we have to say goodbye to the sweet, sweet weather of summer. Thankfully, our friends over at Jin Soon came up with some envy-inducing blue waves nail art that’s ideal for the end of the season. Plus, with a full tutorial below, you can nail this look at home!

Step 1: Apply a base coat over your nails.

Step 2: Use JINsoon Cool Blue on the entire nail.

Step 3: Create an irregular, wavy line of JINsoon Poppy Blue diagonally across the nail.

Step 4: Apply JINsoon Blue Iris and JINsoon Kookie White in the same irregular, wavy way, alternating the order and width of the line.

Step 5: Once dry, finish with a glossy top coat to seal in your wavy nail art!