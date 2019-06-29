10 Sizzling Summer Nail Art Looks That Will Definitely Turn Heads

Scroll To See More Images

There’s no denying that a simple mani-pedi duo undoubtedly turns up the summertime heat, especially when it matches the new bikini you just bought. But who says that summer nail art can’t get in on the fun and make a bold style statement too? Besides, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t suckers for a killer nail art selfie, and this summer’s hottest trends are sure to up your Instagram nailfie game.

However, if you aren’t sure about what kinds of looks to try before your big summer vacay finally arrives, we tapped four seasoned pros to break down all those head-turning designs that are totally drool-worthy. From breezy blues to gold foil looks, below are the come-hither nail manicure ideas that will make you melt faster than a soft serve sundae.

See-Through Nails With Pops Of Neon

Minimalist fans will adore this playful twist on the classic French manicure, as Eleanor Langston, founder and CCO of Paintbox in New York City, says it allows you to subtly show off a bit of vibrant color, without going over-the-top.

“See-through nails with geometric, linear pops of neon colors (vibrant fuchsias, limes, oranges, highlighter yellows) feels fresh and lively for warmer months,” she says.

Caramel With Brights

Another subtle but chic nail look is this clever take on color-blocking, which creatively pairs caramel-inspired nudes and beiges with bold sunset-esque hues.

“We’re loving this curvy shape (reminiscent of a sunset), with strong color combinations like cappuccino beige and strawberry pink and bright purple,” Langston adds.

Gold Foil And Angular Bright Gold Looks

If you’re looking for a way to usher in Leo season with a bang, Langston suggests exploring this dramatic nail art idea, which places an eye-catching pop of gold foil on top of a simple coat of polish.

“This can be unexpectedly flattering when paired with peachy-pinks,” Langston explains. “Our Golden Girls design is by far the most popular look of our SS19 collection.”

Breezy Blues

But if you can’t part ways with solid shades, Langston advises opting for breezy tones that fall within the blue color category. Dusty denims and cornflower blue are just some of the many shades to choose from.

“The most modern blues are ones are much softer, and this includes shades like sky blue, cornflower blue, or even cerulean,” Langston suggests. “The gentler blues give your fingertips a seaside vibe that’s really nice for warmer months.”

Jelly Nails

Jelly nail art definitely brings back the ‘90s vibes according to Jessica Harrington, client relations coordinator at Chillhouse in New York City. I can’t think of a better way to embody the nostalgic images of those old jelly sandals we wore to the ground.

“Translucent jelly is a cute and playful look with tons of ‘90s nostalgia,” she says.

Different Gradient Color Nails

And if you can’t commit to just one polish color, Harrington suggests trying out this playful nail art idea, which boasts a fun ombre effect you’ll crush hard over. Placing a simple white dot at the base of the nail also keeps this look on-trend, she adds.

Tie Dye

Tie-dye tees and shorts totally bring on the summer vibes, and this same effect can also be translated to nail art, according to Harrington.

“Tie-dye, without a doubt, is the pattern of summer,” Harrington says. “This look is definitely suitable for all those groovy and free-spirited folks who want to stay on-trend.”

Nail Art Stickers

But, if you don’t have time to get into the salon, Sarah Gibson Tuttle, CEO and founder of Olive & June, says that nail art sticker packs can come to your aid, as they dress up basic nail polish looks in an instant.

“Pair some polish with the daisy Nail Art Stickers from the Lovely Day sticker pack, and you’ll have a nail look that feels very Drew Barrymore in the 90’s,” she suggests.

Clean Nail Art Is Taking Center Stage

Although a traditional summer palette definitely screams bright and bold, celebrity manicurist Gina Alcedo, founder of NVLA nail polish, explains that clean nail art looks can be just as striking.

“Some of the best looks I’ve seen on the streets of Los Angeles are the addition of gemstones or other embellishments in minimalist style,” says Alcedo. Personalized artwork, animal prints, and graphic shapes (and lines) are also popular, she adds, but the key to mastering each of these looks is to be strategic about negative space to maintain a clean appearance.

Personalization Is King

Personalization is no stranger to the beauty realm, as customizable shampoos, skin-care, and makeup products have definitely drawn the attention of many beauty enthusiasts. However, Alcedo suggests that the same personalization concept also applies to nail looks, as new technology allows users to create custom printed designs that take nail art to a whole new level.

“Many manicurists today are incredibly talented artists producing hand-painted compositions on each nail,” she says. Plus, with new technology, it’s possible to have impressive nail art printed right on each individual nail, she adds.