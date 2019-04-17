Lazy Makeup is This Summer’s Expert-Approved Trend and I Couldn’t Be Happier

My beauty mantra is simple: the less work I have to do, the better. So when Laura Mercier Artist Executive Jerry Johnson recently broke down his summer makeup trend predictions, I was understandably relieved and a little excited. As it turns out, we’re finally embracing the fact that wearing a ridiculous amount of makeup in sweltering temps is never a good look. Also, the amount of time it takes to remove foundation mixed with sweat is just appalling; let’s avoid it at all costs.

Light and Airy Skin

Johnson and I agree that skin is always in and will never go out of style. This summer, he urges us to reach for lightweight, airy formulas, like the cult-fave Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 ($46), that keep skin looking supple and fresh. “Apply all over the face just with your fingers. It has the perfect lightweight, moisturizing texture for achieving natural looking, dewy skin, and its soft tint of color enhances skin with minimal effort,” he says.

For something medium coverage, Laura Mercier Flawless Lumière Radiance-Perfecting Foundation ($48) delivers the same glowy finish and applying with a sponge will make it look and feel comfortable throughout the summer heat.

Bright Coral Lips

Small–keyword: small–pops of color are also going to be the star of all summer selfies. “In terms of statement-making lipstick, crème formulas are back to dethrone the matte trend, and in coral fashion,” says Johnson, noting that weightless formulas with high-impact color will get you through the summer.

“Venture out and try a pumpkin-coral shade like the Laura Mercier Rouge Essential Silky Crème Lipstick in L’Orange ($32). It’s infused with Mediterranean Sea Algae Extract that moisturizes and smooth skin’s appearance for an optimal color payoff, and it won’t bleed, fade or settle into fine lines even through hours spent in the sun,” he says.

When you want more definition, be sure to throw on a lip liner too before or after applying your lipstick.

Soft Washed Eyelids

The same light wear and longwear vibe can also be applied to your eyes. Johnson says to look for something subtle yet buildable, like the Laura Mercier Caviar Chrome Veil Lightweight Liquid Eye Color ($29). This one in particular “gives the eyelids a soft wash of metallic color after it dries down smoothly and promises smudge-resistant, crease-resistant and transfer-proof wear for over 8 hours.”

When you want to get fancy and try an high-impact, waterproof foil effect, highlight or layer that first color with a complimentary shade.

Glowing Complexion

TBH, glowy skin is a year-round glow, but come summer, Johnson says you have to think more strategically about where the sun rays will hit your face. If you’re wearing tinted moisturizer or foundation, apply setting powder–like the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder–on those high points: from the edges of the eyebrows to the tops of the cheeks, the tip of the nose and the cupid’s bow.

“Using a tool like Laura Mercier Glow Powder Brush ($38) that’s designed to glide over the contours of the face, apply the powder evenly and smoothly over the skin to leave behind a consistent veil of luminosity,” he says. To avoid any cakey buildup on areas of the face that attracts oil – the t-zone, edges of the nose and chin – Johnson recommends another round of setting powder wherever needed.