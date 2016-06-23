20 Hot-Girl-Approved Ways to Wear Your Makeup This Summer

The ideal summer makeup look is one that is, for lack of a better word, easy. It doesn’t require ten brushes (too fussy), a skin-suffocating layer of foundation (too hot), or a whole lot of thought as you’re leaving the house (just … too much). You shouldn’t have to worry about your mascara dripping down your face in the sun, because you’re not wearing any in the first place. (Unless you want to, of course.)

Taking a more laissez-faire approach to beauty is the clear solution, but that doesn’t mean you have to default to bare skin, good brows, and a bold lip every day. There’s a whole world out there beyond the standard summer format, and it makes room for subtle shimmer, flushes of color, and skin so preternaturally dewy you can almost see your reflection. Get in on it.