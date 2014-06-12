10 Summer Makeup Looks for Every Occasion

Summer is officially here and our calendars are already packed with parties, weddings, and vacations we can’t wait to attend. But a weekend spent camping doesn’t exactly call for the same look as attending your cousin’s wedding, which means you’ll likely need some makeup inspiration. Change up your look from occasion to occasion with this stock of makeup looks!

Whether you’re heading to a BBQ, on a tropical vacation, or you’ve got a big date night, we’ve found a makeup look that’ll work for you. Take a look at the makeup ideas above and tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

5 Summer Wedding Hairstyles to Rip From the Runway

Beauty Recipe: Summer Party Makeup

25 Summer Fitness Tips Straight From the Experts