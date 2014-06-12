10 Summer Makeup Looks for Every Occasion

Summer is officially here and our calendars are already packed with parties, weddings, and vacations we can’t wait to attend. But a weekend spent camping doesn’t exactly call for the same look as attending your cousin’s wedding, which means you’ll likely need some makeup inspiration. Change up your look from occasion to occasion with this stock of makeup looks!
Whether you’re heading to a BBQ, on a tropical vacation, or you’ve got a big date night, we’ve found a makeup look that’ll work for you. Take a look at the makeup ideas above and tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!
More From Beauty High:
5 Summer Wedding Hairstyles to Rip From the Runway
Beauty Recipe: Summer Party Makeup
25 Summer Fitness Tips Straight From the Experts
Grab the suitcases and go on a tropical vacation! Achieve resort-ready looks with a metallic brown shadow, black eyeliner, thickening mascara and a coral lipstick.
Photo:
Antonello Trio
For days spent in the sun at a pool party, minimal makeup is key. Start with an SPF foundation then highlight the cheekbones, add a soft neutral eye shadow and finish it off with a nude lipstick.
Photo:
Alessandro Zeno
Step up to bat by coating on lash lengthening mascara, dusting on a rosy blush and glossing on a neutral pink lip. You'll be baseball game ready in no time!
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini/IMAXTREE.COM
Be the best BBQ host on the block and look great while doing so by wearing a daring orange lip and a subtle grey eye.
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini/IMAXTREE.COM
Enjoy some fireworks with a patriotic burgundy red lip, an all over white eye and contoured cheeks.
Photo:
Ivan Lattuada/IMAXTREE.COM
Summer is music festival time and it's all about who's wearing what. Steal all the stares at the show with a bold purple lip, peach lids and a smokey grey under the eye.
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini
Camping is no runway show, so keep your makeup simple and neutral. Apply a lightweight foundation and a tinted lip balm (and make sure both are infused with sunscreen!).
Photo:
Antonello Trio
Wedding season is here and it's nice to have a go-to look. Emphasize your eyes with a smokey shadow and pair it with a rosy lip.
Photo:
Antonello Trio/IMAXTREE.COM
Weekends are meant for shopping sprees. Look your best with a natural eye, a pink blush and keep focus on the lips by wearing a burnt red color.
Photo:
Antonello Trio/IMAXTREE.COM
Look stunning on date night with a smokey eye. Apply darker grey shades in the crease and corner of your eyes. Don't be afraid to line your whole eye with dark eyeliner and fill your lips in with a mauve color.
Photo:
Antonello Trio