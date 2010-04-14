Summer Makeup: How To Get The Perfect Lilac Smoky Eye For Night

The summer heat, humidity and sun generally requires a downshift in our makeup routines. Whether its going lighter on foundation to let your natural tan shine through or artfully sweeping on bronzer for a “natural” tan, the summer months necessitate a beauty change up. There’s nothing worse than sweating away your foundation and mascara mid- July and ending the day looking like a wet raccoon.

However, for the summer nights when you need a little more than mascara, try this lightly smoky eye that adds just the hint of shimmery lilac color. Taryn Potenza of the Pamela Taylor Makeup Studio gives us the step-by-step beauty tips on getting the look!

