How to Get the Perfect Summer Glow for Fair Skin

Tanning isn’t for everyone, but the decision to embrace your natural paleness doesn’t mean you’re exempt from sporting a seasonally appropriate glow this spring and summer. Rather than getting it from a bronzer, make like Emma Stone and go for a peachy, pearly radiance that looks equally at home at a party as it does poolside.

After applying a sheer, lightweight tinted moisturizer, use a large, fluffy powder brush to swirl Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush in Luminous Flush ($35, sephora.com) onto the apples of your cheeks. The two shades combine a natural rose blush with a soft-focus gilded finishing powder for a gorgeous luminosity that lends both light and color to fair skin without the appearance of shimmer—no disco-ball face here.

Use your fingers to blend Topshop Glow Stick in Play Up ($20, topshop.com) along the high points of the face, hitting the tops of your cheekbones, your temples, the bridge of your nose, and the center of your chin for radiance in all the right places. The champagne-colored cream gives the perfect subtle highlight that doesn’t translate as greasy, even on oily skin. If too much shine is a concern, dust on a translucent powder before applying highlighter to nix oiliness without compromising your glow.

For a fresh, flattering finishing touch, smooth on Yves Saint Laurent Gloss Volupte in Corail Gandoura ($32, yslbeautyus.com), a shimmer-free peach shade in a non-sticky formula that feels featherlight on lips, then tousle your hair (or consider copying Emma’s adorable braid, too) and get glowing.

Read more: Can’t Tan? How to Embrace Pale Skin This Summer

