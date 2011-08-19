DIY Glowing Summer Makeup

Photo: © RD/Kirkland/Retna Digital

A great way to jazz up your makeup routine during the summer—and save money while you’re at it—is to take products you already own and mix ‘em up. If you want to lighten up your foundation when it is hot outside, go for a sheer tinted moisturizer with an SPF. Mix a few pumps of a liquid foundation like my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Your Skin Makeup with a dab of moisturizer and a dab of sunscreen in the palm of your hand. Then, apply for the perfect 3-in-one product.

For a sun-kissed, shimmering complexion, add a few drops of liquid gold shimmer to your foundation and apply it all over the face. I love the one by Stila called All Over Shimmer Liquid Luminizer in #3 Luminous Gold, which is subtle but glowing. You can also add a few drops of this liquid gold to your favorite body lotion with a little bit of perfumed oil to create the perfect evening moisturizer. This will show off your body when wearing sexy summer dresses.

For a cool way to wear metallic eye shadow that has a slightly wet look, mix loose shimmer eye shadow with a bit of clear lip gloss, apply across the lids and you have yourself a sexy smudged eye. Make your own tinted lip balm by scooping out one part red lipstick and three parts clear lip balm and put it into a little plastic hinged-lid jar the kind found at The Container Store. Nuke it for a few seconds in the microwave until it turns liquidy then stir it with a chopstick until blended. Stick it in the refrigerator for a while, and when you pull it out you will have the perfect tinted lip balm. So, be your own mix master and create some new custom-made products for the season!

