The Jewelry Trends A-Listers Will Be Wearing All Summer

Jewelry expert Carol Brodie tells our friends at Hollywood Life how to get a celeb look without the hefty price tag and shares her secret tips for scoring a seriously stylish look!

From wooden bangles, long pendants, and gorgeous cocktail rings, the Rarities: Fine Jewelry with Carol Brodie collection has been spotted on a slew of starlets like Michelle Tractenberg and Emmy Rossum. Considering Carol Brodie is no stranger to celeb style, I’m not surprised! As the Director of Communications for Harry Winston for 10 years, she put together some of the most iconic looks on our fave A-listers, like Gwyneth Paltrow’s bejeweled style when she won Best Actress in ’99 and Halle Berry’s Best Actress custom-designed look in 2001. Now, the jewelry guru has changed gears with her very chic and affordable collection for HSN, Rarities, Fine Jewelry with Carol Brodie. We got to chat with the jewelry guru, who filled us in on all the hottest trends this season! Luckily, the line is filled with something for everyone and starts at just $59 — I don’t know about you, but I won’t turn down advice from someone who put together a winning look on Gwyn! Find out what she had to say and tune in to her anniversary show on HSN on Jun. 19 if you want to scoop up something special!

What piece of jewelry is so hot for summer?

“Lots of talismans and pendants like my evil eye and Buddha necklaces and stars, moons, etc. the kind that goes from the beach to the BBQ and keeps everybody’s eyes on YOU! You cannot wear enough Indian jewelry or stacks of beaded bracelets and bangles this summer. Gypsy earrings are so sexy when shoulders are bare and glistening. I love organic jewelry made of natural elements like wood; agate; drusy; mother of pearl, coral and turquoise as I tend to wear more opaque gems in summer and leave my sparkling jewels for cooler months and paler skin.”

If you’re going out at night, what pieces/jewelry items would you recommend if you want to get glam on a budget and create a whole look?

“I would spend my whole budget on a great pair of dangling sexy earrings. My collection is full of the best earrings for evening glamour and excitement. They transform your whole look and complete any outfit!! If you blew your budget on the earrings, borrow a cocktail ring from grandma or your mom – the older and bigger the more unique and fun!”

Celebs manage to make piling on jewelry look so effortless regardless of where they’re going, what’s the secret behind a totally put together look?

“A great stylist usually pulls celeb looks together… The secret is layering and keeping the motif’s similar. Buy some great long chains this season and wrap them around your neck (a 72 inch length is perfect). The more delicate the chain and the more you wrap it the better it will look. Put a single pendant in the hollow of your neck for one pop of color or brilliance and wrap away for a chic effortless star styled look.”

What are great pieces to stock up on for the year?

“Chandelier or stiletto earrings; a cuff bracelet; cocktail rings, and one of my evil eye necklaces to keep away the “haters”. Every woman should invest in basic thirty-six and sixty inch chains that they can use for layering. My secret tip: Go through your own jewel box before purchasing anything new. Take out pieces you LOVE but never thought you could wear and make them chic by layering them with a few newer items.”

You came from Harry Winston, yet you’re all about eclectic original pieces- it isn’t just about dripping in diamonds. Is this something we can expect to see more of, trend-wise?

“Today we all want to drip in gems that are as unique as we are… I have created a seven strand pearl and topaz necklace (in white or peacock color) that is soft and feminine and is all about a showpiece that is modern and chic. Sure, we would all love to drip in Harry Winston diamonds, but today’s every day girl craves a modern and affordable way to tell her own story.”

What can we expect for fall and winter?

“Fall and winter will be a huge myriad of amazing pieces inspired by Catherine the Great; byzantine styling and new cuts and colors of unique gemstones. Lots of rose gold and a ton of surprises!!!”

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

“I get my inspiration from everything and everyone… architecture; nature; travel; chic women; art and old jewelry catalogues and books. I am inspired by a rare cut or an unknown gem… for me that is like finding a pot of gold.”

Should someone wear jewelry to the beach? If so, how?

“I have personally never been a big fan of BEACH BLING; unless it is a necklace that you never take off… But, you can absolutely wear your jewelry to the beach, but if you plan on taking a swim, take off your jewels… even your necklace… there is no way to find a lost piece on the bottom of the ocean.”

– Katrina Mitzeliotis