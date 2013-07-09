StyleCaster
15 Warm Weather Hairstyles From Pinterest

Jamie Lynch
by
If you want to keep your hair out of your face, try one of these hairstyles from Pinterest.

For this look, start on one side of your head above your ear, and French braid the front section of your hair all the way around your head. Follow our Hairstyles We Love board on Pinterest!
Photo: Pinned by forevera1 via lovelydyedlocks.tumblr.com

For a fun spin on your bun, try doing a side part and French braiding your hair into the bun. This style is sure to keep frizz and flyaways at bay. Follow our Bangin' Braids board on Pinterest!

Photo: Pinned by forevera1 via lovelydyedlocks.tumblr.com

Instead of doing a braid this summer, try a twist. Hairstyles To Wear To The Beach

Photo: Pinned by madamerosenrot

This style is simpler than it looks. Secure a clear elastic around each section of hair. Then, split the hair above the elastic in half. Grab the hair below the elastic and bring it through the opening you just created. Repeat all the way down. 5 Ways To Style Hair Without Heat

Photo: Pinned by salblanch via hairromance.com

Who doesnt want perfect beach waves like these for summer? Wrap your hair around a large curling wand and spray in a texturizing spray to give hair a fresh off the beach look. Finish by twisting two front pieces and securing in the back. 7 Ways To Get Beach Waves

Photo: Pinned by pmknoxville via knoxville.paulmitchell.edu

French braids will never go out of style! Theyre great for summer, and a quick fix for bad hair days or even wet hair. 10 Easy Hairstyles For Damp Hair

Photo: Pinned by forevera1 via lovelydyedlocks.tumblr.com

Try this ponytail on second day hair. Make a low, loose ponytail, and then split the hair above the elastic in half. Pull your ponytail through the opening, and youre left with this sophisticated look. 20 Must-See Ponytails From Pinterest

Photo: Pinned by tracyjcruz via pophaircuts.com

A bow gives this braided topknot a cute, retro feel. Start at the bottom of your hair and French braid into a messy bun. 10 Ways To Wear A Bun

Photo: Pinned by unicornsrsexy

This style incorporates two trends a sock bun and braids into one perfect summer look. Secure hair into a ponytail and randomly braid small sections. Then, roll your hair into a sock bun and the braids will show through. Top 15 Casual Updos

Photo: Pinned by dydoumenth

A low ponytail works for any season, and it can be dressed up or down. To give this simple style a more polished look, wrap a small section of hair around the elastic to hide it, and secure with a bobby pin. 101 Hair Ideas To Try When You're Bored With Your Look

Photo: Pinned by lucilalaundr85

For perfectly tousled waves, curl your hair with a wand before bed. When you wake up youll have amazing bedhead and perfect, loose waves. Top 15 Wavy Hairstyles

Photo: Pinned by maggiemoore84 via cliphair.co.uk

Instead of one braid, try two. Fishtail braids make pigtails look sophisticated. 10 Hairstyles For Wedding Guests

Photo: Pinned by fabfashionfix via fabfashionfix.com

This woven knot gives a half-up hairstyle a nautical twist. 10 Hot Weather Hairstyles

Photo: Pinned by kristio via twistmepretty.com

A sleek ponytail is sure to keep you cool. Wrap a small braid around the elastic to make the look more interesting. Follow our Updos And Ponytails board on Pinterest!

Photo: Pinned by madison02015

Its all about the accessories! This bun wrap takes this look from simple to stylish in the blink of an eye. How To Have Great Hair All Summer: Tips From A Top Stylist

Photo: Pinned by gvhb1982 via etsy.com

