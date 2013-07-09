15 Warm Weather Hairstyles From Pinterest

If you want to keep your hair out of your face, try one of these hairstyles from Pinterest.
Photo:
Pinned by forevera1 via lovelydyedlocks.tumblr.com
Photo:
Pinned by forevera1 via lovelydyedlocks.tumblr.com
Photo:
Pinned by madamerosenrot
This style is simpler than it looks. Secure a clear elastic around each section of hair. Then, split the hair above the elastic in half. Grab the hair below the elastic and bring it through the opening you just created. Repeat all the way down. 5 Ways To Style Hair Without Heat
Photo:
Pinned by salblanch via hairromance.com
Who doesnt want perfect beach waves like these for summer? Wrap your hair around a large curling wand and spray in a texturizing spray to give hair a fresh off the beach look. Finish by twisting two front pieces and securing in the back. 7 Ways To Get Beach Waves
Photo:
Pinned by pmknoxville via knoxville.paulmitchell.edu
Photo:
Pinned by forevera1 via lovelydyedlocks.tumblr.com
Try this ponytail on second day hair. Make a low, loose ponytail, and then split the hair above the elastic in half. Pull your ponytail through the opening, and youre left with this sophisticated look. 20 Must-See Ponytails From Pinterest
Photo:
Pinned by tracyjcruz via pophaircuts.com
A bow gives this braided topknot a cute, retro feel. Start at the bottom of your hair and French braid into a messy bun. 10 Ways To Wear A Bun
Photo:
Pinned by unicornsrsexy
This style incorporates two trends a sock bun and braids into one perfect summer look. Secure hair into a ponytail and randomly braid small sections. Then, roll your hair into a sock bun and the braids will show through. Top 15 Casual Updos
Photo:
Pinned by dydoumenth
Photo:
Pinned by lucilalaundr85
For perfectly tousled waves, curl your hair with a wand before bed. When you wake up youll have amazing bedhead and perfect, loose waves. Top 15 Wavy Hairstyles
Photo:
Pinned by maggiemoore84 via cliphair.co.uk
Photo:
Pinned by fabfashionfix via fabfashionfix.com
Photo:
Pinned by kristio via twistmepretty.com
Photo:
Pinned by madison02015
Photo:
Pinned by gvhb1982 via etsy.com