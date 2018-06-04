StyleCaster
37 Easy, Model-Approved Summer Hairstyle Ideas

37 Easy, Model-Approved Summer Hairstyle Ideas

Model-Approved Summer Hairstyles
Photo: Light Brigade/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

After purchasing the most efficient, top-notch sunscreens we could get our hands on and buying sweat-proof, makeup-setting sprays in bulk, we were finally, finally starting to look forward to summer. And then we remembered the frizzy, sweaty, disgusting mess that was our hair last summer, and our warm-weather anxiety came back in full force. But because we can’t exactly skip summer this year, we’ve decided to look at the masters of perpetually tousled bedhead hair for a quick lesson in hair inspo: models.

Sure, models are just like us, and blah, blah, blah, but for whatever reason, their hair somehow always looks awesome. So after getting lost in the Instagram abyss, we found the prettiest cuts, colors, and styles to experiment with this summer—like loose, bouncy waves à la Stella Maxwell, and a wet, crimped bob like Sofia Richie’s. And the best part is these looks are so incredibly easy to recreate, you’ll manage to do them on the most hot and humid mornings. See the pics, ahead, and good luck deciding on which looks to try first.

A version of this article was originally published in June 2017.

1 of 38
STYLECASTER | Model Summer Hairstyles
37 Easy, Model-Approved Summer Hairstyle Ideas | @stylecaster

Jourdan Dunn's Braids
Photo: Instagram/@jourdandunn
Bella Hadid's Half-Up 'Do
Photo: Instagram/@bellahadid
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Center-Parted Blowout
Photo: Instagram/@rosiehw
Ava Phillippe's '90s Half-Up 'Do
Photo: Instagram/@avaphillippe
Gigi Hadid's Slick-Back 'Do
Photo: Instagram/@gigihadid
Mélodie Monrose's Loose Waves
Photo: Instagram/@melodiemonrose
Elsa Hosk's Pigtails
Photo: Instagram/@hoskelsa
Nina Agdal's Soft Bedhead
Photo: Instagram/@ninaagdal
Sofia Richie's Crimped Waves
Photo: Instagram/@sofiarichie
Negin Mirsalehi's Pigtail Braids
Photo: Instagram/@negin_mirsalehi
Jacey Lenae Duprie's Messy Bun
Photo: Instagram/@jaceyduprie
Aimee Song's Sleek Bob
Photo: Instagram/@songofstyle
Rocky Barnes' Scarf-Wrapped Bun
Photo: Instagram/@rocky_barnes
Julia Engel's High Ponytail
Photo: Instagram/@juliahengel
Julie Sariñana's Messy Topknot
Photo: Instagram/@sincerelyjules
Stella Maxwell's Loose Waves
Photo: Instagram/@stellamaxwell
Grace Mahary's Curly Half-Up Ponytail
Photo: Instagram/@gracemahary
Camila Morrone's Piled and Pinned Updo
Photo: Instagram/@camimorrone
Lily-Rose Depp's Soft Waves
Photo: Instagram/@lilyrose_depp
Delilah Belle's Choppy Bangs
Photo: Instagram/@delilahbelle
Emily Ratajkowski's Textured Waves
Photo: Instagram/@emrata
Hailey Baldwin's Tight, Slick Bun
Photo: Instagram/@haileybaldwin
Rachel Nguyen's Looped Bun
Photo: Instagram/@thatschic
Sara Sampaio's Tousled Curls
Photo: Instagram/@sarasampaio
Kaia Gerber's Center-Parted Waves
Photo: Instagram/@kaiagerber
Courtney Trop's Slept-In Waves
Photo: Instagram/@alwaysjudging
Karlie Kloss' Topknot
Photo: Instagram/@karliekloss
Islamova Ksenia's Piece-y Waves
Photo: Instagram/@ksyander
Mary Seng's Short Ponytail
Photo: Instagram/@happilygrey
Coco Baudelle's Bow-Tied Ponytail
Photo: Instagram/@cocobaudelle
Nadia Araujo's Natural Curls
Photo: Instagram/@nadia.araujo
Josephine Skriver's Braids
Photo: Instagram/@josephineskriver
Negin Mirsalehi's Side Braid
Photo: Instagram/@negin_mirsalehi
Brittany Xavier's Scarf-Tied Ponytail
Photo: Instagram/@brittanyxavier
Scarlett Rose Leithold's Fishtail Braid
Photo: Instagram/@scarlettleithold
Sharam Diniz's Dutch Braids
Photo: Instagram/@sharamdiniz
Amber Fillerup Clark's Double Buns
Photo: Instagram/@amberfillerup

