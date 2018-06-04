37 Easy, Model-Approved Summer Hairstyle Ideas

After purchasing the most efficient, top-notch sunscreens we could get our hands on and buying sweat-proof, makeup-setting sprays in bulk, we were finally, finally starting to look forward to summer. And then we remembered the frizzy, sweaty, disgusting mess that was our hair last summer, and our warm-weather anxiety came back in full force. But because we can’t exactly skip summer this year, we’ve decided to look at the masters of perpetually tousled bedhead hair for a quick lesson in hair inspo: models.

Sure, models are just like us, and blah, blah, blah, but for whatever reason, their hair somehow always looks awesome. So after getting lost in the Instagram abyss, we found the prettiest cuts, colors, and styles to experiment with this summer—like loose, bouncy waves à la Stella Maxwell, and a wet, crimped bob like Sofia Richie’s. And the best part is these looks are so incredibly easy to recreate, you’ll manage to do them on the most hot and humid mornings. See the pics, ahead, and good luck deciding on which looks to try first.

A version of this article was originally published in June 2017.