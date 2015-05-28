The Most Popular Haircuts of the Summer, as Told By Salon Stylists

Ever heard of the phrase "disconnected undercut." Well, Dop Dop Salon Stylist Amber Alster says it's a popular choice for those with short hair this summer. "A disconnected undercut is when the sides of the hair are short and one length and the top is longer. This creates a noticeable contrast between the sides and the top of the hair," she says.

The main difference between a "disconnected undercut" is that it blends slightly. Amber says that a regular undercut is meant to be a strong contrast between long layers and possibly shaved sides.

"Scarlett Johansson has shaved sides and longer on top. Kaley Cuoco has a softer version, keeping the sides longer but still disconnected from the top. Both can wear their hair soft and feminine or punky and playful. There can be many versions of this haircut, so bringing a picture of the style you like is best to show your stylist," she says.