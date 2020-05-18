3 ‘Messy’ Summer Hair Trends to Master, According to J-Lo’s Hairstylist

Collectively, we’re nowhere near resuming the normal routines we depended on pre-social distancing. But depending on the city or town you call home, it may not be completely outrageous to ponder summer hair trends for this year. Honestly, even if you’re still under stay-at-home orders, mastering a new hairstyle could become a welcome distraction from the monotony of indoor life.

Retailers like Ulta have already opened their doors (with safety measures in place) and if the backlog of hair appointments are any indication, people are more than ready to retire their at-home survival routine. Personally, I haven’t been brave enough to navigate box dye or trim my ends alone, but I am getting just a little tired of sitting in hair masks and just letting my hair…be. It’s time to spice things up and who better to ask for help than Chris Appleton. He counts the Kardashians, Dua Lipa, and Jennifer Lopez (who could forget that Superbowl hair flip?!) as dedicated clientele and knows how to switch things up at a moment’s notice.

This will certainly be the case for many when salons are finally open but safety precautions and abbreviated scheduling could make booking an appointment a timely to-do. “It’s going to be difficult to get in with your stylist even when salons reopen because of social distancing rules so we will be seeing a lot of buns, pony’s and braids this summer, especially when most of us need haircuts and are looking for ways to hide our roots,” says Appleton.

In other ways, we want trends that will cover up the mess we’ve accumulated in recent months. So without further adieu, here are three foolproof options that not only look sleek and chic but cover-up those messy stay-at-home hair looks too, like brassy highlights and grown-out roots.

Sleek Buns

The quickest and easiest way to disguise struggle roots and faded highlights is by slicking your hair back, specifically into a bun of any size. (I’m partial to the throwback style he put on Dua Lipa at this year’s Grammy Awards.)No matter your texture, make sure your hair isn’t wet beforehand.

Appleton recommends drying your hair with Tangle Teezer’s new Ultimate Vented Hairbrush because its patented teeth work with a special vent to quickly pull moisture away from the hair so you’re not blowing out your hair for hours on end.

“Once the hair is dry, spray it with Colorwow’s Cult-Favorite Hairspray and brush the hair back into a sleek, clean pony. Twist and pin the hair from the ponytail into a bun,” he says. “Continue twisting and pinning until you achieve the desired shape. Finish off with more hairspray. Clean edges are also a must with this look.”

Braids

A slightly more exciting way to pretend your hair hasn’t been through a crisis is with braids. They may not technically cover up grown-out roots or brassy highlights, but they are a worthy distraction. There isn’t one that’s better than the other—ultimately, you want to try something that matches your style and skill level. (J-Lo is clearly the queen of sleek, braided buns.)

According to Appleton, the surefire way to elevate any braided look is with clean edges and a full-looking hairline. “Here’s where I love to use Tangle Teezer’s Ultimate Vented Hairbrush again to get that super smooth, frizz-free look. Start by blow-drying your hair and braid your hair.,” he says. “Then I use a toothbrush to apply Colorwow’s Cult-Favorite Hairspray along the edges to make them look clean and snatched. I also like to fill in any areas of the hairline that are looking sparse with Colorwow Root Cover-Up.”

Biblical Waves

Come summer, we tend to store away the hot tools. However, being stuck in the house for months will have plenty of people ready to blow the dust off their hair gadgets. Enter the flat-iron wave look, which Appleton refers to as “biblical waves.” You can also pull this off with a heat-free method, but first…

If you want to start with a blowout, prep the hair with Color Wow Dreamcoat and use the Tangle Teezer Ultimate Vented Brush for smooth and frizz-free hair strands.

From there, Appleton says to “rock the flat iron back and forth as you move down the section of hair to create a wavy, beachy looking curl.” Do this in sections and finish the style with Colorwow Pock & Lock Crystallite Shellac to break up the waves.

“If you don’t want to use heat on your hair, you can create a similar look by braiding your hair before you go to bed,” adds Appleton. “When you wake up in the morning, just take the braids out and add some product to break up the curls.”

