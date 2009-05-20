Summer Hair Tip from Ncog Nguyen: Braids

Name: Ngoc Nguyen



Agency/Salon: Cutler Salon



Hometown: Oakland



New York City Neighborhood: Woodside, Queens



Most Memorable Stylist Moment: Memorable because it was positive or negative? I guess when I convinced a total stranger to go short with her hair and the end result was fantastic! Her reaction was the memorable moment because she was so happy.

What product is your secret weapon?: Hairspray, hairspray, hairspray!!!

Any celebrity or designer you’re dying to get your hands on?: I want to do Celine Dion’s hair. Those waves/curls aren’t that hard! Celine, give me a call!