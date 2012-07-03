Summer Hair Survival Guide From Celebrity Stylist Thomas Dunkin

With the summer weather heating up quicker than ever, our hair doesn’t quite know what to do with itself. Whether your hair is pin straight or on the verge of frizzing out, sometimes it just needs a little push in the right direction. Finding the help you need is sometimes a struggle — and that’s what we’re here for.

Celebrity hairstylist and guru Thomas Dunkin of Sebastian Professional gives us a few well-needed pointers on getting the hair of our summer dreams. With a celebrity client list like Lily Collins, Michelle Williams and Rachel McAdams (who all have awesome hair, by the way), we know we’re in good hands.

Beauty connoisseurs from coast to coast rejoice: whether you spend your days in the sand, fighting traffic in the busy city, or roaming around in the humid countryside, there’s something for everyone. Thomas Dunkin shows us exactly how to achieve lustrous and weather-resistant hair with the coolest products by Sebastian Professional thanks to some simple tips and tricks in the gallery above.