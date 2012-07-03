Whether you're a city girl or a country gal, check out these essential hair tips for the summer from celebrity stylist Thomas Dunkin.
Summer Hair Survival Guide From Celebrity Stylist Thomas Dunkin

Taylor Frazier
by
With the summer weather heating up quicker than ever, our hair doesn’t quite know what to do with itself. Whether your hair is pin straight or on the verge of frizzing out, sometimes it just needs a little push in the right direction. Finding the help you need is sometimes a struggle — and that’s what we’re here for.

Celebrity hairstylist and guru Thomas Dunkin of Sebastian Professional gives us a few well-needed pointers on getting the hair of our summer dreams. With a celebrity client list like Lily Collins, Michelle Williams and Rachel McAdams (who all have awesome hair, by the way), we know we’re in good hands.

Beauty connoisseurs from coast to coast rejoice: whether you spend your days in the sand, fighting traffic in the busy city, or roaming around in the humid countryside, there’s something for everyone. Thomas Dunkin shows us exactly how to achieve lustrous and weather-resistant hair with the coolest products by Sebastian Professional thanks to some simple tips and tricks in the gallery above.

Thomas Dunkin shares his tips for banishing the summer hair blues with Sebastian Professional hair products.

If you're a city dweller, you can protect your hair and have it look awesome by spraying Sebastian Professional Potion 9 Lite, a lightweight styling treatment that protects hair against the environment, on damp hair. When it's dry, use Sebastian Professional Shaper Zero Gravity for a weightless hold. Finally, hair that stands up to city pollution.

If you're less city and way more country, you probably despise the humidity and what it does to your hair. Use Sebastian Professional Whipped Créme on damp hair to lock in moisture and say goodbye to fly-aways. When your hair is dry, spritz Sebastian Professional Re-Shaper on and you're all set.

For the beach babes with salt water and sun damage, fix your lackluster hair by spraying on Sebastian Professional Halo Mist, a weightless shine spray with UV protection. Also, follow that up by spraying on Sebastian Professional Trilliant for a gorgeous finish.

