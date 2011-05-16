Summer Hair-spiration! Best Fall Runway Locks to Rock Now

There’s something so freeing about summer hair. The idea of letting your locks air dry into a wave, or putting hair up in a slick wet bun, throwing on some lipstick and a little dress and being totally ready for cocktails al fresco. Warm weather just makes you feel pretty, and you definitely don’t have to try too hard to get there.
The Fall runways may have had snow and cold in mind (I shudder, I mean, shudder at the thought), but that doesn’t mean they can’t be mined for a little hair inspiration here and now. Click through for some of the best to try to replicate now.
A slicked back bun after a day at the beach with a bold lip is so chic. All you need is a good paddle brush and some strong hair spray.
At Chanel, Freja showed off a low side bun with a loose front. It's easy, pretty and surprisingly romantic.
Fendi provides the good idea to top your pony off with a head band to add some color and texture.
At Alexis Mabille it's all about curls and putting your hair on one side. Don't pretend like you've never used a curling iron.
Volume! Embrace the humidity and get your wave on like at Mulberry.
Half up for a modified Brigitte Bardot as seen at Nina Ricci. Just tease the crown of your hair and pull it back halfway for something pretty.
Channel Abbey Lee at Paul & Joe by pulling waving locks into a low ponytail with slick middle part in the front. It's way sophisticated while still looking light.
At Versace it was all about pulling out the straightener for something sleek and pulled away from the face. Less beach summer, more urban summer.