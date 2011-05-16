Summer Hair-spiration! Best Fall Runway Locks to Rock Now

There’s something so freeing about summer hair. The idea of letting your locks air dry into a wave, or putting hair up in a slick wet bun, throwing on some lipstick and a little dress and being totally ready for cocktails al fresco. Warm weather just makes you feel pretty, and you definitely don’t have to try too hard to get there.

The Fall runways may have had snow and cold in mind (I shudder, I mean, shudder at the thought), but that doesn’t mean they can’t be mined for a little hair inspiration here and now. Click through for some of the best to try to replicate now.