Instagram Has Spoken and These Are the Must-Have Summer Hair Products

In case that lingering bead of sweat or humid subway ride didn’t work, let me be the first to tell you that summer has finally arrived to both invigorate and frustrate us all. Sunny days and rooftop shindigs are surefire ways to usher in happy vibes and your cutest hot weather fits. However, there’s also the inevitable annoyance of humidity which almost always attacks our hair first. For this reason, having the best summer hair products for your curl pattern (or lack thereof) is crucial.

You’ll be hard-pressed to get through a week, or even a day, without a new styler or cleansing product dropping at your local drugstore or Sephora. Understandably so, it’s easy to simply stick with whatever you’ve been using for eons when the products are overwhelming. Thankfully, I am here to pull you out of your years-long rut.

Because I’m also a product junkie and always looking for the next best thing, I thought who better than the people I follow (and vice-versa) on the ‘Gram to share what they’re using this summer and beyond? Their responses did not disappoint. From all-natural moisturizers like coconut and jojoba oil to toning shampoo for non-brassy strands to plenty of dry shampoos, here are the must-haves you should definitely check out.

Batiste Hydrating Dry Shampoo

“Batiste Hydrating Dry Shampoo is my new summer staple. It keeps my hair from looking oily or dirty, and I prefer it to the original formula because the hydrating element really gives a clean-feel finish, like you actually just showered and didn’t spray a ton of product in your hair. ”

$8.99 at Ulta

Unite BLONDA Fix

“I’ll also be using the Unite Hair Blonda Fix to tone my strands. It’s a must-have conditioning treatment that strengthens while it tones brassy blonde strands! Life-saver.”

$32 at Unite Hair

Soultanicals Afrotastic Curl Elastic Deep Conditioning Treat

“Because it keeps my hair super hydrated in hotter-than-average temperatures.”

$16 at Soultanicals

Beautifully Bamboo Tea

“I drink the tea because of its high silica content which helps promote thicker hair. While I wear a protective style, I drink this to help promote growth and retention.”

$12 at Beautifully Bamboo

Green Leaf Naturals Organic Aloe Vera Gel

“Anything with aloe. I’m VERY sweaty and aloe is not only moisturizing, but it also works as a cooling agent for my scalp.”

$12.30 at Amazon

Curls Blueberry Bliss Curl Control Paste

“Curls’ Blueberry Bliss Edge Control Paste because I love keeping my edges on fleek with cute summer styles.”

$8.99 at Target

Giovanni Tea Tree Triple Threat Invigorating Shampoo

“Giovanni’s Tea Tree Shampoo is great in packing in the moisture.”

$6.67 at Amazon

Tropic Isle Living Jamaican Black Castor Oil

“It keeps my scalp and edges hydrated in this heat.”

$13.99 at Tropic Isle Living

Amika Curls Corp Enhancing Gel

“Keeps my curls together without frizz and doesn’t make my hair crunchy!”

$25 at Sephora

Colorproof Color Wow Dream Coat for Curly Hair

“It’s literally the best anti-frizz curl definer that I’ve ever tried. It’s like a raincoat for my curls.”

$24 at Amazon

DevaCurl Supercream Coconut Curl Styler

“This cream isn’t too heavy nor too light. It gives my curls a lot of definition and leaves them soft and bouncy.”

$28 at Sephora

Gya Labs Basil Essential Oil

“I have locs so I don’t know what my loctician uses. However, I have a basil-infused hair oil that I love.”

$8.49 at Amazon

Miss Jessie’s Super Slip Sudsy Shampoo

“It doesn’t weigh my curls down and also leaves a nice bounce!”

$11 at Target

OGX Renewing Argan Oil of Morocco Weightless Healing Dry Oil

“It’s easy for my hair to get a little dry in the summer but this oil really brings me and my curls LIFE!”

$8.99 at Ulta

SheaMoisture Yucca & Plaintain Anti-Breakage Strengthening Styling Milk

A lightweight godsend for adding volume.

$11.99 at Walgreens

DevaCurl Styling Cream

If you’re not into gel, this moisturizing alternative provides hold without the crunch.

$28 at DevaCurl

Batiste Original Dry Shampoo

“I can literally go four days and working out without washing my hair.”

$8.99 at Ulta

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray

“Gotta protect my hair as much as I can!”

$16 at Ulta

Uhuru Natural Chebe Fermented Rice Water

“Homemade rice water spritz to hydrate my hair every few days.”

$14.50 at Amazon

Viva Naturals Fractionated Coconut Oil

“Coconut oil, because no one likes dry hair.”

$12.30 at Amazon

Camille Rose Curl Maker

“I wear my hair curly in the summer so to keep my curls defined and hair moisturized I use Camille Rose curl maker and Andria by Thalia.”

$21.99 at Sally Beauty

DevaCurl One Condition

“It has been part of my curl routine for years and I truly believe my hair is better for it.”

$10-$46 at Sephora

Eco-Style Professional Styling Gel

‘Keeps my curls define for days.”

$7.20 at Amazon

IGK Antisocial Overnight Bond-Building Dry Hair Mask

A time-release treatment repairs and strengthens hair throughout the day.

$34 at Sephora

Lush Cosmetics R&B Hair Moisturizer

“It keeps the frizz in my hair at bay and keeps it shiny.”

$25.95 at Lush Cosmetics

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask

“My hair is type 4C and super dry. The Briogeo hair conditioner helps keep my curls hydrated (especially if I’m going to the beach, pool, etc. ) and makes detangling a breeze.”

$9-$115 at Sephora

Mielle Organics Curl Refreshing Spray

The refresher spray has a blend of oils that helps hydrate my curls between washes. I especially like the spray because I often wear wigs and it’s a lightweight product that moisturizes very well without build up.”

$6.49 at Sally Beauty

SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo

“My hair texture is naturally course and soaks up product, resulting in extreme shrinkage. This product line assists with defining my natural curls. It smells great and is easy to use.”

$8.99 at Target

Creme of Nature Perfect Edges

“Edge control for my edges when I have braids, which is almost all of summer.”

$5.41 at Amazon

Aria Starr Beauty Jojoba Oil

“I always use Jojoba oil on my skin and hair; it’s natural and nourishing.”

$10.95 at Amazon

Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Leave-In Conditioner

$11.59 at Target

Vita Coco Coconut Oil

“I love buying a jar of Vita Coco to do hot oil treatments before I actually wash my hair.”

Verb Hydrating Mask

“Verb Hydrating Mask as a conditioner since the sun and salt water always dries out my hair!”

$16 at Sephora

Barcelona PulpRiot Toning Shampoo

“PulpRiot Barcelona helps keep the brassiness at bay.”

$29.59 at Image Beauty

amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo

“Because I hate washing my hair.”

$10-$25 at Sephora

Carol’s Daughter Coco Creme Coil-Enhancing Moisture Butter

“I like to apply before bed for more defined waves/curls in the morning.”

$8.99 at Target