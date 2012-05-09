Summer Hair Inspirations: Rock Blake Lively’s 6 Braid Styles

Sand. Salt. Suntan lotion. Not a great combo for your hair when you’re looking to have a good time at the beach and your locks hit below your chin. Sure you can wear it a messy bun or throw a floppy hat on and hope for the best, but that only solves the problem when you’re hitting a casual seaside event. What happens when the stake are higher and a bikini and an SPF 30 just won’t do?

Personally, we look to certain celebs for style inspiration, and nobody does it better than Gossip Girl star, Blake Lively. This girl works a braid on the red carpet like nobody, making it ever-so-convenient to imagine ourselves with an artsy fishtail or dramatic braided cascade. In fact, we compiled six of our favorite Blake Lively braids for you to show just how easy it wear one for pretty much any beach occasion. From a boh0-chic wedding to a big ole’ clam dig, you can rest assured this is one time being twisted is totally a good thing.

