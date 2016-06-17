StyleCaster
Share

25 Model-Approved Ways to Wear Your Hair This Summer

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Model-Approved Ways to Wear Your Hair This Summer

Rachel Krause
by
25 Model-Approved Ways to Wear Your Hair This Summer
25 Start slideshow

It’s human nature to itch for change, but for some reason (maybe some kind of heat-related lapse in judgement?) the change from spring to summer increases that desire tenfold—especially as it applies to hair. Whether it’s a new cut, color, or complete overhaul (brave!), the flood of summer hair inspiration that comes to us via social media, street style, and even IRL makes it very, very hard to resist the temptation to do things differently.

MORE: How to Successfully Do a Crown Braid on Yourself

Going with your gut is always a good idea, but following your heart has to factor in there somewhere, and by “your heart” I mean the one that comes up when you double-tap. Let these 25 examples of perfect model-approved summer hairstyles, cribbed straight from Instagram, guide the way.

MORE: 5 Easy Tricks to Getting the Perfect Beach Wave

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
Photo: instagram / @ksyander
Photo: instagram / @taylor_hill
Photo: instagram / @jastookes
Photo: instagram / @ksyander
Photo: instagram / @stellamaxwell
Photo: instagram / @joansmalls
Photo: instagram / @sarasampaio
Photo: instagram / @hoskelsa
Photo: instagram / @gigihadid
Photo: instagram / @bryanaholly
Photo: instagram / @caroline_brasch
Photo: instagram / @hanajirickova
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @ashleygraham
Photo: instagram / @doutzen
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @angelcandices
Photo: instagram / @lara_stone
Photo: instagram / @irinashayk
Photo: instagram / @jourdandunn
Photo: instagram / @constancejablonski
Photo: instagram / @iamayajones
Photo: instagram / @natashapoly
Photo: instagram / @romeestrijd
Photo: instagram

Next slideshow starts in 10s

6 New Self-Help Books for a Total Summer Reset

6 New Self-Help Books for a Total Summer Reset
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share