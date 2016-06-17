25 Model-Approved Ways to Wear Your Hair This Summer

It’s human nature to itch for change, but for some reason (maybe some kind of heat-related lapse in judgement?) the change from spring to summer increases that desire tenfold—especially as it applies to hair. Whether it’s a new cut, color, or complete overhaul (brave!), the flood of summer hair inspiration that comes to us via social media, street style, and even IRL makes it very, very hard to resist the temptation to do things differently.

Going with your gut is always a good idea, but following your heart has to factor in there somewhere, and by “your heart” I mean the one that comes up when you double-tap. Let these 25 examples of perfect model-approved summer hairstyles, cribbed straight from Instagram, guide the way.