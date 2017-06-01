StyleCaster
30 Summer Hairstyle Ideas to Copy When It’s Just Too Damn Hot

30 Summer Hairstyle Ideas to Copy When It’s Just Too Damn Hot

Lauren Caruso
Summer Hairstyle Ideas June
Photo: Imaxtree

We get it: The moment summer hits, you want your hair off your neck and out of your face and practically never to be seen from until there’s a hint of chill in the air again. But at the same time, you want it to look effortless and bedhead-y and possibly braided and absolutely never frizzy. Hey, same!

MORE: 13 Insanely Good Hair Products You Didn’t Know Were at Target

And while we’re huge proponents of letting your hair do its thing all year round, it’s particularly difficult to let that happen if your hair’s thing is morphing itself into a shrubbery-shaped ball of puffiness the moment humidity comes into play. With that in mind, we found 30 hairstyles to try—one for every single day of the month—that won’t drive you up a wall if you happen to begin shvitzing the moment you leave your apartment. Ahead, an awesome braid that won’t require four hands, a haircut that’ll let you walk right out the door, and a slicked-back look that everyone should keep in their back pocket.

MORE: The 9 Best Lipsticks, According to Makeup Experts

1 of 30
Slicked Back Waves
Slicked Back Waves
Photo: Imaxtree
Hair-Tied Ponytail
Hair-Tied Ponytail
Photo: Imaxtree
Hairline Braid with Wisps
Hairline Braid with Wisps
Photo: Imaxtree
Sleek Low Ponytail
Sleek Low Ponytail
Photo: Imaxtree
Air-Dried and Pinned-Back
Air-Dried and Pinned-Back
Photo: Imaxtree
Subtle Hair Accessories
Subtle Hair Accessories
Photo: Imaxtree
Low Chignon
Low Chignon
Photo: Imaxtree
Natural Curls
Natural Curls
Photo: Imaxtree
Slicked Back Low Ponytail
Slicked Back Low Ponytail
Photo: Imaxtree
Summer Shag
Summer Shag
Photo: Imaxtree
Braided Ponytail
Braided Ponytail
Photo: Imaxtree
Braided Pigtails
Braided Pigtails
Photo: Imaxtree
Loose Low Bun
Loose Low Bun
Photo: Imaxtree
Sloppy Bun
Sloppy Bun
Photo: Imaxtree
'90s Crimps
'90s Crimps
Photo: Imaxtree
Four Braids
Four Braids
Photo: Imaxtree
Beach Waves Pulled Back
Beach Waves Pulled Back
Photo: Imaxtree
Topknot
Topknot
Photo: Imaxtree
Braided Half-Up
Braided Half-Up
Photo: Imaxtree
Double-Braids
Double-Braids
Photo: Imaxtree
Low Voluminous Rope Braid
Low Voluminous Rope Braid
Photo: Imaxtree
Fishtail Braided Into Regular Braid
Fishtail Braided Into Regular Braid
Photo: Imaxtree
Slept-On Braided Ponytail
Slept-On Braided Ponytail
Photo: Imaxtree
Criss-Crossed
Criss-Crossed
Photo: Imaxtree
French Braid
French Braid
Photo: Imaxtree
Mid-Chignon
Mid-Chignon
Photo: Imaxtree
Milkmaid Braid
Milkmaid Braid
Photo: Imaxtree
Double Toussled Braids
Double Toussled Braids
Photo: Imaxtree
Braids to Waves
Braids to Waves
Photo: Imaxtree
Topknot
Topknot
Photo: Imaxtree

