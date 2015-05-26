StyleCaster
Subtle Summer Hair Color Ideas

Sable Yong
by
Why is it that when the temp rises, we want to let our hair down and let it go wild? Beach waves on the regular and cooler cuts are like a requisite as the sun sets later and later at night.

Now that you’re no longer wearing your hair like a secondary scarf, give it a seasonal trim and let it loose. If you’ve been thinking about bobbing it—bob it. And if you’ve been thinking about lobbing it—lob it. While you’re at it, a color refresher may be exactly what you’re looking for. Maybe you don’t want to drastically change your hair color, but something a little different and brighter is in order.

Short crops show off hair color really well when placed strategically. A really cool 90s mussed-up bob like this will show off colored tips really well. It's like a spot of sun on your hair. Since the color is placed next to your face, it's a way to draw eyes to it like a bright halo around your face.

Photo: Imaxtree

A refresher for wintery hair, just a warm gloss really makes fair to mid-toned hair look that much richer. You can do this with any hair color really. Just pick up a color gloss from the drugstore, like John Frieda's Color Refreshing Gloss, to up the saturation on your hair color.

Photo: Imaxtree

Good old ombre. Some say it's a passing fad, but how can you agree when it looks so beautiful and natural here? You don't need to do a drastic fade, but a lighter shade on the bottom and "long fade" to get there is a fun update to one-color hair. ANY hair color (well, maybe not platinum) can get down with ombre. Why not give it a shot?

Photo: Imaxtree

Babylights or tiny highlights made to mimic the natural highlights of a baby's hair (or like a child younger than 10) are meant to make your hair appear more youthful, naturally brighter, and probably healthier, if we're likening this to babies and children. Really, it's just a nickname for a hair color trend focusing on teeny highlights all over. You can do this with any hair color (not just blonde, FYI), but it melds best with fair to medium-toned hair best.

Photo: Imaxtree

Go bold with red! Why not? Red is notoriously hard to maintain, especially with sun and chlorine. However, it does fade to a nice strawberry blonde or brunette after a while. Don't be afraid to choose a bold hue like this for fear of constant maintenance—a bit of color-boosting gloss, hair protecting UV spray, and perhaps a hat are all you need to go big red this summer.

Photo: Imaxtree

All-over highlights in varying shades that are maybe 2-3 shades lighter than your hair look so multidimensional in naturally wavy hair. It adds a multifaceted color effect that makes hair appear fuller

Photo: Imaxtree

Of course, if "natural-looking" hair bores you, injecting some peachy sherbet colors into your hair is a summer signature. Using either permanent or semi-permanent hair dye, this is super easy to do if you already have fair hair. For darker hair, this may require a double-process, but the effect is just as sunny.

Photo: Imaxtree

