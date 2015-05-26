Subtle Summer Hair Color Ideas

Why is it that when the temp rises, we want to let our hair down and let it go wild? Beach waves on the regular and cooler cuts are like a requisite as the sun sets later and later at night.

Now that you’re no longer wearing your hair like a secondary scarf, give it a seasonal trim and let it loose. If you’ve been thinking about bobbing it—bob it. And if you’ve been thinking about lobbing it—lob it. While you’re at it, a color refresher may be exactly what you’re looking for. Maybe you don’t want to drastically change your hair color, but something a little different and brighter is in order.

