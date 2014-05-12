Red, Platinum, and Balayage: Summer Hair Color Trends to Know Now

Summer is so close we can almost taste it, and besides the bronzer and brighter lip colors we’re sure to be rocking, there are also some hair color changes making their way in. Warmer weather naturally brings along with it the sunkissed look, but while summer last year may have been all about the ombre hair look, summer 2014 is taking on a new look.

Aura Friedman, a celebrity and editorial colorist at Sally Hershberger salon in New York City, is constantly coming up with new trends for hair color. Responsible for the rose gold hair on the Oscar de la Renta runway, pastel colored hair at Peter Som, and the looks on celebrities all the way from Lady Gaga to Sky Ferriera, Aura’s unique eye is an authority in the hair business. Most recently, she took Molly Sims from blonde to red (above), and once we saw how great Molly looked as a redhead, we had to know more about the trends in hair color — and more specifically, red hair. We chatted with Aura at the Sally Hershberger salon about hair trends, where she gets her inspiration, and the best way to care for your colored locks at home.

Beauty High: Which hair colors will be trending for summer 2014, and which colors are finally going away?

Aura Friedman: Platinum is still trending and so is red hair — meaning from strawberry blonde to oxblood red — of all shades, levels and tones, those are the two main trends. Ombre seems to be fading out, but sun kissed hair is the new jam.

Red hair is popping up on the “it” girls everywhere. How can girls find a shade of red that works best?

The first way is to consult with your colorist in regards to skin tone, eye color, and eyebrow color. Another way is to find a celebrity or model with red hair who has similar skin tone to yourself, and bring that reference to your colorist to match!

What’s the best way to care for colored hair to keep it vibrant between appointments?

Using the Nexxus Color Assure regiment. Starting with prewash primer, color assure shampoo and conditioner followed by the glossing tonic.

Is there a way to get your toes wet with hair color trends without full on changing your hair color?

There are two ways. Balayage highlights (hair paintings) are a great, subtle way to start with hair color trends, be it red highlights or a more blonde, sunkissed tones. Another alternative would be a demi-color gloss, which is more temporary. This option really works best with those who want to pursue the red trend.

Where do you look for your inspiration for new hair trends?

I look to vintage Playboy magazines, nature, film, art and fashion.