This Summer’s Coolest Hair Color Ideas

Save for Kylie Jenner, not everyone switches up their hair color at the drop of a high-cut bikini—but that doesn’t mean you have to settle for the same look you had all winter long. And you don’t have to do a total cover overhaul to update your look (unless you’re into that sort of thing, in which case, dye on).
Whether you’re bravely going to at-home-color-kit route or need some hair color inspiration to take to the salon, here are the top summer hair color ideas to try now.
Almost-Platinum: Jennifer Lawrence
While we love Gigi’s bronde hair, this summer, platinum still reigns supreme. Be sure to prevent breakage by using a hydrating mask like Olaplex at least once a week.
Photo:
Getty Images
Almost-Platinum: Rita Ora
Photo:
Getty Images
Almost-Platinum: Taylor Swift
Photo:
Getty Images
Copper Tones: Sophie Turner
“Bright coppers are really going to be trending for summer—and even fall, says Dana Ionato, colorist at Sally Hershberger Downtown in NYC. Keep it bright for summer, but a darker, more '90s edge will be perfect come fall.
Photo:
Getty Images
Copper Tones: Alicia Vikander
Photo:
Getty Images
Cool Brown-Black: Demi Lovato
This brown is so cool-toned, it almost looks looks black in some light. Ionato loves the unexpected gothic vibe for transitioning from summer to fall.
Photo:
Getty Images
Cool Brown-Black: Coco Rocha
Photo:
Getty Images
Cool Brown-Black: Vanessa Hudgens
Photo:
Getty Images
Rich, Warm Brown: Zendaya
This deep brown is amazingly versatile for all seasons, and its warmth best compliments darker skin-tones.
Photo:
Getty Images
Rich, Warm Brown: Indina Menzel
Photo:
Getty Images
Rich, Warm Brown: Selena Gomez
Photo:
Getty Images
Lighter Ends: Sophia Bush
Yep, a bit of a highlight on the ends, leaving some pieces dark—also known as balayage—is still a thing, and it works for every hair color. Make sure you stay away from anything that’s too high-contrast, lest you want it to look unnatural.
Photo:
Getty Images
Lighter Ends: Hailey Baldwin
Photo:
Getty Images
Lighter Ends: Laverne Cox
Photo:
Getty Images