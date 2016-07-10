This Summer’s Coolest Hair Color Ideas

StyleCaster
What's hot
Lauren Caruso
Save for Kylie Jenner, not everyone switches up their hair color at the drop of a high-cut bikini—but that doesn’t mean you have to settle for the same look you had all winter long. And you don’t have to do a total cover overhaul to update your look (unless you’re into that sort of thing, in which case, dye on).

Whether you’re bravely going to at-home-color-kit route or need some hair color inspiration to take to the salon, here are the top summer hair color ideas to try now.

Almost-Platinum: Jennifer Lawrence

While we love Gigi’s bronde hair, this summer, platinum still reigns supreme. Be sure to prevent breakage by using a hydrating mask like Olaplex at least once a week.

 

Almost-Platinum: Rita Ora

Almost-Platinum: Taylor Swift

Copper Tones: Sophie Turner

Bright coppers are really going to be trending for summer—and even fall, says Dana Ionato, colorist at Sally Hershberger Downtown in NYC. Keep it bright for summer, but a darker, more '90s edge will be perfect come fall.

Copper Tones: Amy Adams

Copper Tones: Alicia Vikander

Cool Brown-Black: Demi Lovato

This brown is so cool-toned, it almost looks looks black in some light. Ionato loves the unexpected gothic vibe for transitioning from summer to fall.

Cool Brown-Black: Coco Rocha

Cool Brown-Black: Vanessa Hudgens

 

 

Rich, Warm Brown: Zendaya

This deep brown is amazingly versatile for all seasons, and its warmth best compliments darker skin-tones.

Rich, Warm Brown: Indina Menzel

Rich, Warm Brown: Selena Gomez

Lighter Ends: Sophia Bush

Yep, a bit of a highlight on the ends, leaving some pieces dark—also known as balayage—is still a thing, and it works for every hair color. Make sure you stay away from anything that’s too high-contrast, lest you want it to look unnatural.

Lighter Ends: Hailey Baldwin

Lighter Ends: Laverne Cox

